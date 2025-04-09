MURDERBOT Trailer: Sci-fi Comedic Thriller on Apple TV+ This May

Apple TV+ has revealed the trailer for their sci-fi comedic thriller, Murderbot. The ten-episode series will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first two episodes on Friday, May 16, 2025 followed by new episodes every Friday through July 11.

Based on Martha Wells' best-selling, Hugo and Nebula Award winning book series “The Murderbot Diaries,” “Murderbot” is a sci-fi thriller/comedy about a self-hacking security construct who is horrified by human emotion yet drawn to its vulnerable clients. Played by Skarsgård, Murderbot must hide its free will and complete a dangerous assignment when all it really wants is to be left alone to watch futuristic soap operas and figure out its place in the universe.

Alexander Skarsgård stars in the titular role. They are joined by Noma Dumezweni, David Dastmalchian, Sabrina Wu, Akshay Khanna, Tattiawna Jones and Tamara Podemski. We have to say, that as horror fans it is great to see one of our crown princes, David Dastmalchian, being featured so much in this trailer.