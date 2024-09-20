Toronto Film Festival Coverage Hollywood News Hollywood Reviews Indie Videos Comedies

DADDY'S HEAD Official Trailer: UK Familial Horror on Shudder Next Month

Editor, News; Toronto, Canada (@Mack_SAnarchy)
Benjamin Barfoot's horror flick Daddy's Head has its world premiere at Fantastic Fest this Sunday, and swiftly moves to streaming on Shudder on Friday, October 11th.
 
The official trailer arrived today. Check it out down below. 
 
In the wake of his father’s untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. Struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, his stepmother grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors, and is soon haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father. As the boy’s warnings are dismissed as the imagination of a grieving child, the sinister entity tightens its grip on their crumbling lives.
 
