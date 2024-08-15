GODZILLA (GOJIRA), SEVEN SAMURAI, THE SHAPE OF WATER, PAPER MOON, Original SCARFACE, All in 4K: Criterion in November 2024

Look, I'm not advocating selling the farm -- wait, do any of you own a farm?! -- or mortgaging the kids -- please don't do that -- but I am suggesting that if you don't have a 4K player and a 4K television, maybe put down that latte and start saving up.

The august Criterion Collection is going 4K in a serious way in November. Their lineup includes the original Godzilla (Gojira) (1954), the original Seven Samurai (1954) -- can you believe both films came out in the same year (?!) -- the original Scarface (1932), the one and only Paper Moon (1973), and the most recent release of them all, Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water (2017), all in 4K.

'Nuff said.

(For fans of 60s cinema and/or Barbra Streisand and/or musicals, there's also 1968's Funny Girl. Also in 4K. Sheesh!

Please visit Criterion's official site to pre-order the title(s) of your choice. Then do some serious budgeting to see how you're going to pay for that haul. Best wishes!

