Friday One Sheet: LITTLE HAITI, MIAMI, USA

We have featured the work of L.A. designer Tori Huynh in the pages previously for Rielle Li's short film Penny Pinched. Her latest design is another short film, Little Haiti, Miami, USA.



Here, using architecture, shadows, and sky, she underscores the duality of place suggested in the title, with the empty blue sky and the yellow wall with shadows. She also puts two people on a e-scooter, speeding through the frame between the bars of the palm silhouettes.



The blank wall provides plenty of space for the title and lead actors, while the credit block is placed at the highest point in the design. This adds a nice frame to the curb and road line at the bottom, a kind of symmetry. But the symmetry is always altered a bit, with the white cloud on the left, the tiny bits of infrastructure on the wall, and of course the figures about to exit frame on the right.



It is simple, but eye-catching stuff. Superb design here.