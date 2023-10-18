Indie Memphis Festival to Feature ALL DIRT ROADS TASTE OF SALT, MAY DECEMBER, EVIL DOES NOT EXIST, and More

The fall festival season is still going strong, and for cinephiles in the Memphis area, the Indie Memphis Film Festival has once again outdone themselves with an terrific programme of the best of international films currently on the circuit, as well as local films to highlight local talent.

We at ScreenAnarchy can recommend highlights such as Evil Does Not Exist, The Feeling that the Time for Doing Something has Passed, and Passages. Awards winners All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt from Sundance, and Anatomy of a Fall from Cannes will be making their Tennesse debut. For genre film fans, there is the fantastic Mami Wata, and local film The Reaper. The wonderful French classic Celine and Julie Go Boating will be featured, alongside a spotlight on Keenan Ivory Wayans, including his films I'm Gonne Git You Sucka and the hilarious Scary Movie.

It's a packed programme that will include panels, workshops, live music, and more. Full information in the press release below, plus highlights of the programme in the gallery, and a link to the festival website.

Indie Memphis Film Festival 2023 features world premieres, a brilliant roster of new restorations, festival favorites, and little-known gems that slipped through the cracks of larger festivals.



“I’m so excited to reveal the amazing slate of films that our programming team has so diligently worked on over the past year,” says Indie Memphis Executive Director, Kimel Fryer. “This was my first time working with our staff for the full-cycle of the festival planning process and I’m so proud to say the curation they are providing is absolutely phenomenal.”



This year’s Opening Night Film will be Raven Jackson’s heralded All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt, with Jackson in-person for a Q&A. The following day, Jackson will also be in conversation with the film’s cinematographer, Jomo Fray, whose recent work has included Emergency (Special Jury Award at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival & Grand Jury Award at SXSW), Selah and the Spades (Sundance 2019), Runner (TIFF 2022), and many others.



Another festival conversation will be with Sam Lisenco, the production designer of Todd Haynes’ May December, which will screen following his conversation. Lisenco will discuss his craft and career, which include the films Uncut Gems, Frances Ha, Judas and the Black Messiah, Eighth Grade, Vox Lux, and series The Bear.



Festival highlights include the World Premieres of Connor Mahony’s madcap comedy Donna and Ally, as well as The Blues Society, a documentary by Augusta Palmer about the Memphis Country Blues Festival (which took place at Overton Park Shell, a few blocks from Indie Memphis headquarters). In addition, the festival favorite titles include Alice Rohrwacher’s La Chimera featuring Josh O’Connor, Kristoffer Borgli’s Dream Scenario, featuring a remarkable performance from Nicholas Cage, Alex Braverman’s Andy Kaufman doc Thank You Very Much, and many others.



The festival will span from October 24th through 29th in-person [and virtually] in historic Memphis, TN. More information on their website, https://www.indiememphis.org/imff23