Criterion in May 2024: Ousmane Sembène, ANATOMY OF A FALL, GIRLFIGHT, Ozu Goes Blu, PEEPING TOM in 4K

Case in point, consider what May 2024 will bring from the home video label. (All verbiage courtesy of Criterion.)

"Three Revolutionary Films by Ousmane Sembène, three powerful 1970s works by the trailblazing Senegalese auteur; Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet's masterful examination of the line between truth and fiction; and Girlfight, Karyn Kusama's singular tale of a young woman's path to self-realization.

"Plus: a Blu-ray upgrade of A Story of Floating Weeds / Floating Weeds: Two Films by Yasujiro Ozu, a silent classic from one of cinema's greatest directors alongside his color remake, and Peeping Tom, Michael Powell's still-shocking masterpiece of British cinema, now on 4K UHD."

