V/H/S/85: Shudder And Studio71 Announce The Next Chapter in Anthology Series

Slow down everyone, you're going to run out of years. At this rate we'll soon see chapters with titles like V/H/S/February, or V/H/S/Thursday, or V/H/S/12PM/No!/A.M.!

News came last evening that Shudder and Studio71 are moving on to the next chapter of the successful (and endless) anthology series, V/H/S. This time we're going back, back, back to the wonderful year 1985.

Back in 1985 all the girls I had a crush on had big hair. There were also pinnacle cultural moments like the Live Aid concert, New Coke, Nintendo arrived in the U.S., Michael Jordan was Rookie of the Year and we found the Titanic! On the opposite end the Rainbow Warrior was sunk, there were volcanos in Colombia and earthquakes in Mexico, airplane hijackings were en vogue and the Unabomber killed his first victim. Ebbs and flows.

The lineup of directors is pretty awesome. Probably the most noteble names on the list to the casual horror community are Scott Derrickson of The Black Phone and Sinister fame and David Bruckner who directed a segement in the very first V/H/S film, the new Hellraiser, Night House and The Ritual. Mike P. Nelson, director of The Domestics and Wrong Turn will join them, along with two terrific ladies, our awesome friend Gigi Saul Guerrero (Bingo Hell, Culture Shock) and Natasha Kermani, who directed the excellent horror/thriller Lucky. This is a really, really good lineup, y'all.

Shudder is going to release V/H/S/85 next year. The complete announcement follows.