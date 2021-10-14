V/H/S/94 Becomes Shudder's Biggest Movie Premiere Ever!

If you were among the skeptics who wondered if the V/H/S franchise had outlived its effectiveness, myself included, then the announcement made by Shudder about the latest sequel V/H/S/94 told us otherwise.

V/H/S/94 has been a surprise hit among critics, to themselves even, then Shudder members ate it up on its opening weekend, making it the most watched premiere in Shudder history.

Congratulations to everyone involved.

V/H/S/94 is the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, with more members watching its debut in its opening weekend than any prior movie premiere on the service. Shudder's commissioned original reboot of the acclaimed found footage franchise is just as big a hit with critics as with Shudder members: currently 96% Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes®, making it one of the best reviewed horror releases of the year.

“V/H/S had been one of the most fun and influential horror franchises of the 2010s, providing a showcase for a new generation of filmmakers like David Bruckner (The Night House), Radio Silence (Ready Or Not) and Ti West (The House of the Devil). When producers Josh Goldblum and Brad Miska told us what they had in mind for V/H/S/94, we knew we had to commission it as a Shudder Original production, and their amazing lineup of directors delivered something truly special. Our members have embraced the film with record-setting viewership numbers, and critics are calling it one of the best horror movies of the year,” said Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder.

In V/H/S/94, after the discovery of a mysterious VHS tape, a brutish police SWAT team launch a high intensity raid on a remote warehouse, only to discover a sinister cult compound whose collection of pre-recorded material uncovers a nightmarish conspiracy. V/H/S/94 is the fourth installment in the horror anthology franchise, the first since 2014’s V/H/S Viral. The return of the infamous found footage anthology features segments from franchise alumni Simon Barrett (Séance) and Timo Tjahjanto (May the Devil Take You Too) along with acclaimed directors Jennifer Reeder (Knives & Skin), Ryan Prows (Lowlife) and Chloe Okuno (Slut).

David Bruckner and Radio Silence served as executive producers. Josh Goldbloom produced the project for Cinepocalypse Productions alongside franchise co-creator Brad Miska of Bloody Disgusting, and Kurtis Harder (Spiral). Michael Schreiber for Studio71, Zak Zeman, & Tom Owen also served as executive producers, along with Michael Paszt, James Fler and Andrew T. Hunt of Raven Banner Entertainment. AMC Studios Content Distribution is managing worldwide sales.