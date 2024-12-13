GALAXY QUEST 4K Review: Shining in Mighty UHD

Calling everyone in sci-fi movie fandom! Paramount has recently released the intergalactic 1999 comedy, Galaxy Quest, on 4K for the film’s 25th anniversary. Directed by Dean Parisot (Bill & Ted Face the Music, RED 2) this film is still every bit as fun as it was when it was released in theaters.

This release comes not only in a hefty, sexy steelbook, but for those who collect these things, it’s got a slipcase. Personally, this is the first time I’ve seen this, as slipcases are usually only included with standard plastic packaging. There’s also a non-steelbook version. As far as I know, both versions come with a digital copy.

I’m not the biggest fan of comedies. I find them to be grating at best and boring and unfunny at worst. Maybe I’m an outlier, but it’s just hard to make me laugh. This isn’t something I’m proud of, I really want to have joy, but most comedies I find are just not that well made.

Thankfully, this isn’t the case with Galaxy Quest. As a spoof, the film’s got an earnest script that pokes fun at itself while noting issues within the industry, a director and editor who know what they’re doing, and a superb cast that commands attention.

Tim Allen’s in the William Shatner-Captain Kirk-esque role, supported by the actors with which he used to star on television, on a very Star Trek-influenced show. Sigourney Weaver plays the breezy blonde and lone woman on said show in a nearly useless role designed only to showcase her looks. Alan Rickman nails it as a classically-trained British theatre actor slumming it in America, essentially playing himself in another life. We’ve also got supporting players in Tony Shalhoub, Sam Rockwell, Daryl Mitchell, Missi Pyle, Justin Long, Enrico Colantoni, Rainn Wilson, and more.

The actors play the actors whose show has been cancelled and relegated to entertainment history; they now show up in costume at cons and grand openings of stores. Rickman, in particular, shows real pathos, wondering what’s happened with his life. No one but Allen’s character has done that well, and even in his swank abode in the Hollywood Hills, he drinks himself to sleep.

Enter the Thermians, a real group of aliens who’s seen the episodes of the show and think it’s real. The Thermians are earnest, really cute, innocent beings who appear to be on the spectrum and every time you see one onscreen, they’re almost always smiling. You just king of want to hug them. They recruit these downtrodden actors to go on a real adventure in space to fight this lizard-mutant man Sariss, only the actors think they’re there for a paying gig and not something real.

Since the cast and story plays it straight, the actors are in for a hilariously rude awakening. They fumble through their roles on a spaceship designed in homage after the set they inhabited on television. The journey is the destination here, everyone seems to have a decent character arc, and good is waged against evil, giving all in the story purpose and meaning.

They really don’t make ‘em like they used to.

For this release, the picture is a few steps above the previous Blu-ray, with Dolby Vision® to thank. As for sound, the film is paired with Dolby Atmos® and all dialogue is crisp and clear with a great sound mix. Those watching this release should know that there isn’t anything wrong with the aspect ratio settings on this 4K or their own television; the entire first act of the film is pillar boxed in 4:3 just like an old TV show, mirroring the story. This is a change from the previous Blu-ray as well, which had pillar boxing for only a few minutes of the film. It’s an artistic choice in the edit, and while it may annoy some casual viewers, it works when you know that when the aspect ratio widens, you’re going on an adventure.

Bonus Features:

Filmmaker Focus with director Dean Parisot—NEW!

Historical Documents: The Story of Galaxy Quest

Never Give Up, Never Surrender: The Intrepid Crew of the NSEA Protector

By Grabthar's Hammer, What Amazing Effects

Alien School: Creating the Thermian Race

Actors in Space

Sigourney Weaver Raps

Deleted Scenes

Theatrical Trailer

Some of these featurettes are a bit hokey, such as the rap video, but I enjoyed the featurette with Parisot, and it’s always interesting to see deleted scenes.

Overall, this is another terrific Paramount release. I’m glad this studio still realizes the value of physical media among a sea of indifference in the industry. Make your holidays funnier by adding Galaxy Quest to your home film library; you can find this rad 4K release wherever they’re sold.