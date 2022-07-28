V/H/S/99: Another Year, Another Chapter of the Popular Anthology Series on Shudder This October

V/H/S is not dead, the franchise at least. Shudder have announced there will be a new installment of the popular horror anthology series with V/H/S/99 and it will release this October 20th across all territories.

We will keep you posted as more information becomes available closer to the premiere in October. We anticipate that one of the higher profile genre festivals in the U.S. may get to host a world premiere before the streaming date lands.

HAIL V/H/S!

SHUDDER PRESSES PLAY ON V/H/S/99, A NEW FILM IN THE BLOCKBUSTER V/H/S FRANCHISE

Filmmakers Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre and Vanessa & Joseph Winter to Direct the Production from Studio71

V/H/S/99 Streams Thursday, October 20 only on Shudder

Shudder, AMC Networks’ premium streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural, announced today the return of Studio71’s hit found footage anthology franchise, V/H/S, with an all-new installment, V/H/S/99. The Shudder Original Film will release in North America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand on Thursday, October 20 and will feature renown genre filmmakers Maggie Levin (Into The Dark: My Valentine), Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down, Resident Evil: Welcome To Raccoon City), Flying Lotus (Kuso), Tyler MacIntyre (Tragedy Girls) and Joseph & Vanessa Winter (Deadstream).

V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager's home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.

“V/H/S/94 set a new bar for what is already a fantastic film franchise, featuring some of the best horror anthology segments in recent memory by an incredible lineup of filmmakers,” said Craig Engler, GM of Shudder. “We knew immediately that we wanted to continue the series, and what the producers have come up with in V/H/S/99 will be the biggest and best film yet in the series, and we can’t wait for Shudder members to see it.”

“The last year of the 90’s was a perfect playground for us” said producer Josh Goldbloom. “DVD’s surpassed VHS, Blair Witch took the world by storm, and Y2K fears created a sense of apocalyptic dread. Add to that 6 of the most creative genre filmmakers in the world, and we’re confident this is the biggest, baddest, and most wildly savage V/H/S yet!”

“Fans of our franchise are going to love V/H/S/99,” said executive producer Michael Schreiber. “Each new film in the series is the chance to showcase a different ensemble of talented and diverse filmmakers, and I’m extremely proud of the work that V/H/S99’s filmmakers have put in to bring their terrifying visions to life."

The franchise’s last Shudder and Studio71 collaboration, V/H/S/94, debuted to rave reviews from film critics, with The New York Times calling the film “a grisly, gory gem,” and a 90% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. V/H/S/94 was the biggest movie premiere in Shudder history, setting a record for the most viewers during its opening weekend, and it continues to be a top performing title nearly a year later.

Producers include Goldbloom for Cinepocalypse, Brad Miska for Bloody Disgusting, David Bruckner (V/H/S, The Night House, Hellraiser), filmmaking collective Radio Silence (Chad Villella, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, & Tyler Gillett; Ready or Not, Scream), and James Harris. V/H/S/99 is executive produced by Schreiber & Adam Boorstin for Studio71.

The deal was negotiated by Emily Gotto and Nicholas Lazo on behalf of Shudder and Schreiber and Federico J. Blanco on behalf of Studio71.