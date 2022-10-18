Criterion in January 2023: THE ADVENTURES OF BARON MUNCHAUSEN and Some Other Movies

The new year in Criterion-land will begin with their usual collection of films from all around the world, leading off with Terry Gilliam's The Adventures of Baron Munchausen, sporting a new 4K digital restoration, which I trust will look absolutely splendid on Blu-ray.

Also out in January 2023: Mia Hansen-Løve's graceful and elegant drama Bergman Island, John M. Stahl's racial drama Imitation of Life, Lemohang Jeremiah Mosese's elegant meditation This Is Not a Burial, It's a Resurrection and Lars von Trier's so-called Europe Trilogy, consisting of his earlier films Element of Crime, Epidemic and Europa.

To read more about the films and to place pre-orders, visit the official Criterion site.