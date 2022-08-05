Friday One Sheet: EDEN

Such glorious use of negative space. The key art for Estefanía Cortes's spa-trauma (thriller? horror? drama?) in the forest, Edén, places the human scale against the implacability of nature to great effect. Designed by Villuti Creative Studio, the same team that did the exceptional key art for Dennis Villeneuve's Enemy.



The start white loungers and cut stone is at brilliant odds with the dark greens of the rest of the poster, and a very stylish serif font is used for the title, with the remaining credits (including the wide-squashed block at the bottom) almost hiding in the design. The overall effect is both ominous and indifferent. Kind of like nature.