Friday One Sheet: PREPARATIONS TO BE TOGETHER FOR AN UNKNOWN PERIOD OF TIME

Lili Horvát's mystery-drama has been selected for Hungary's submission to the best foreign language Oscar this year. The original title, Felkészülés meghatározatlan ideig tartó együttlétre, and its English translation, Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period Of Time, present some graphic design challenges due to its unusual length. These challenges were easily met (and then some) by design firm Frost Foundry, who oft into a gradient of blood red bed sheets occupying more than half of the space, and title planted firmly on the lead actress, Natasa Stork's curved posterior.

The point lighting on this image, the contrast in the white and red sheets, the curves and folds in both, and the dark shadow in the top corner all signal mystery, sex, privacy and vulnerability. The two pull quotes, further underscore this. Kudos for good use of pull quotes to augment and enhance the design here, rather than what is typical of marketing copy (i.e. clutter).

After a successful festival run at Venice, Toronto and Busan, Preparations To Be Together For An Unknown Period of Time arrives on VOD on this side of the pond, January 22, 2021.