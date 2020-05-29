Friday One Sheet: ONCE UPON A TIME IN VENEZUELA

The HotDocs film festival in Toronto opened yesterday, in its virtual edition, and it seems fitting to offer key art from a documentary. The poster for Once Upon A Time In Venezuela simply frames a still from the film, two children paddling away from their collapsing water village, but there is much artistry in the photo and how it is framed. The perspective of the canoe points at the village, Congo Mirador, behind them. The look on their faces, he coyly looking at the camera, she full of utmost determination at the oar, looking towards the heavens.

The film uses the village and its denizens as a microcosm for Venezuela's epic political, financial, and ecological collapse over the past decade. And yet the spirit here is hopeful, forward facing, and in control.

All of this from some slight colour tweaks to the core image, a clean typeface for the lengthy title (one of international cinematic legacy from Leone to Tarantino to Gowariker), and a centrally placed credit block which settles comfortably in the negative space.