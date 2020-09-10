MotelX 2020: Takashi Miike is Joining a Live Q&A Friday at Midnight

Great news for fans of one of Japan's most virsitle and beloved directors. Takashi Miike will participate in a live stream Q&A with the festival at midnight (Portugal time?) on their social media channels.

Miike's First Love screened to a sold out crowd last night at the festival. His films have long been a part of MotelX's history. Ichi the Killer was the first film shown at the screenings which were the foundation for the festival.

