MotelX 2020: Takashi Miike is Joining a Live Q&A Friday at Midnight
Great news for fans of one of Japan's most virsitle and beloved directors. Takashi Miike will participate in a live stream Q&A with the festival at midnight (Portugal time?) on their social media channels.
Miike's First Love screened to a sold out crowd last night at the festival. His films have long been a part of MotelX's history. Ichi the Killer was the first film shown at the screenings which were the foundation for the festival.
Read all about it below.
Takashi Miike to make special appearance at MOTELX this Friday via live streamingThe cult director will make an eagerly awaited appearance at MOTELX for a live Q&A with fans at midnight this Friday. It will be possible to follow the conversation (in English) on MOTELX’s social media channels and at a special event in Lisbon’s Cinema São Jorge.Takashi Miike is to make a special appearance at MOTELX. The 14th edition of Lisbon’s International Film Festival is taking place at Cinema São Jorge until 14 September and the Japanese director will be joining die-hard MOTELX fans via live streaming this Friday at midnight (WEST). The Q&A will be moderated by Evrim Ersoy (one of the Festival’s programmers) and will be broadcast on MOTELX’s social media channels, as well as at a special event at the cinema.One of the most prominent directors of genre cinema, Miike has a prolific output and a long and successful international career, with hits such as Ichi the Killer and Audition. Quentin Tarantino is one of his great advocates. This Q&A comes after the sold-out Portuguese premiere of First Love last night.Takashi Miike holds a very special place in the history of the Festival: Ichi the Killer was the first movie ever shown by CTLX (Lisbon’s Horror Film Club, MOTELX’s organiser) at the special horror screenings that it started to organise in Lisbon in 2003, the success of which would lead to the creation of MOTELX. Ever since, his films have been a program staple.Free tickets to watch the live Q&A at Cinema São Jorge will be made available on Friday at 12.30 midday. Due to limited capacity, it will only be possible to pick up one ticket per person and only from the cinema’s box office. The Q&A will be an hour long, in English (with a Japanese interpreter).
