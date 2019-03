Pretty Packaging: John Carpenter's ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK

And here it is, a big slipcase. Inside the slipcase are a large Digipak, a booklet, a folded poster and some cards. All contents opened. On the discs are the film in 4K UHD, two Blu-rays, and the soundtrack CD. The backside of the Digipak, with a kick-ass image. Here is the booklet, it's thin, but has 48 pages. In it, there are articles, storyboards, design sketches, a Q&A with John Carpenter... the works! The (back) end of another great John Carpenter release.

Back in November, UK distributor StudioCanal released two of their John Carpenter titles with some pretty nifty packaging. They were The Fog and They Live , and each set contained the film in 4K UHD, two Blu-rays, and the soundtrack CD (always worth it when it's a John Carpenter film...).StudioCanal didn't stop though. Back then they already had announced a similar edition of, and there was some maybe-we-do-maybe-we-don't about givinga similar treatment.Well, here we are, a few months later, and bothandare now in my grubby hands. The Collector's Edition ofwas released recently and will feature in its own article later this week, but today let's look at. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.