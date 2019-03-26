SXSW Coverage Musicals Anime International Videos Hollywood Features How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: John Carpenter's ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
Back in November, UK distributor StudioCanal released two of their John Carpenter titles with some pretty nifty packaging. They were The Fog and They Live, and each set contained the film in 4K UHD, two Blu-rays, and the soundtrack CD (always worth it when it's a John Carpenter film...).

StudioCanal didn't stop though. Back then they already had announced a similar edition of Escape From New York, and there was some maybe-we-do-maybe-we-don't about giving Prince of Darkness a similar treatment.

Well, here we are, a few months later, and both Escape From New York and Prince of Darkness are now in my grubby hands. The Collector's Edition of Prince of Darkness was released recently and will feature in its own article later this week, but today let's look at Escape From New York. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is, a big slipcase.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about Pretty Packaging

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2019 ScreenAnarchy LLC.