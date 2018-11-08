Pretty Packaging: John Carpenter's THE FOG

The UK distributing branch of StudioCanal is an unpredictable one. Their home releases range all the way from borderline barebones to absolutely fantastic
. Luckily, their new series of John Carpenter film releases fall in the second category.
This month, StudioCanal brings us The Fog
and They Live
, and next month these will be joined by Escape From New York
. All of these sets contain their title on UHD 4K and Blu-ray, and have extensive extras, including cards, a poster, a booklet and the soundtrack CD.
On top of that they are NOT ugly-looking, so I am going to feature all of them in this series of articles. I'm starting with The Fog
, and here are some pictures of the set. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version..
And here it is, a big slipcase.
Inside the slipcase are a large Digipak, a booklet, a folded poster and some cards.
All contents opened. On the discs are the film in 4K UHD, two Blu-rays, and the soundtrack CD (always worth it when it's a John Carpenter film...).
The backside of the Digipak.
Here is the booklet, it's thin, but has 46 pages.
In those pages, there are interviews, old articles, essays, bios... the works!
The (back) end. A fine release by StudioCanal, and I'm looking forward to the others!
