Morbido Coverage Weird Features International Interviews Trailers All Videos How ScreenAnarchy Works

Pretty Packaging: John Carpenter's THE FOG

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
Sign-In to Vote
The UK distributing branch of StudioCanal is an unpredictable one. Their home releases range all the way from borderline barebones to absolutely fantastic. Luckily, their new series of John Carpenter film releases fall in the second category.

This month, StudioCanal brings us The Fog and They Live, and next month these will be joined by Escape From New York. All of these sets contain their title on UHD 4K and Blu-ray, and have extensive extras, including cards, a poster, a booklet and the soundtrack CD.

On top of that they are NOT ugly-looking, so I am going to feature all of them in this series of articles. I'm starting with The Fog, and here are some pictures of the set. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version..

And here it is, a big slipcase.

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.

More about The Fog (1980)

More about Pretty Packaging

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.