Third Window Films 2019 Preview: Festival Faves and Cult Classics!

It's that time of year again! In what has become something of an annual tradition, UK home video distributors Third Window Films have given Screen Anarchy an exclusive first look at their 2019 slate of releases. This coming year will see a mix of contemporary festival favorites as well as 21st century cult classics, and one bizarro masterpiece unearthed from the '80s.

Check out what details we could get for these six releases planned for the upcoming year in roughly chronological order.



James Marsh contributed to this story.