Third Window Films 2019 Preview: Festival Faves and Cult Classics!

Editor, U.S. ; Dallas, Texas (@HatefulJosh)
It's that time of year again! In what has become something of an annual tradition, UK home video distributors Third Window Films have given Screen Anarchy an exclusive first look at their 2019 slate of releases. This coming year will see a mix of contemporary festival favorites as well as 21st century cult classics, and one bizarro masterpiece unearthed from the '80s.

Check out what details we could get for these six releases planned for the upcoming year in roughly chronological order.


James Marsh contributed to this story.

January 28th

One Cut of the Dead

Dir: Ueda Shinichiro

What started as a no-name, no-budget comedy from Japan, One Cut of the Dead turned into the year's biggest surprise hit on the genre festival circuit. After a raucous international premiere at the Udine Far East Film Festival in Italy, the film began collecting what would eventually become a hefty load of prizes from festivals on numerous continents, surprising audiences everywhere it played. I had the distinct pleasure of seeing it with audiences in Korea, Canada, the US, and India, and it delivers no matter what the setting.

Third Window's limited edition Blu-ray release will include a number of exclusive features as listed below:

  • Interview with director Shinichiro Ueda (17min)
  • Making Of (45min)
  • “Take 8” – short film (20min)
  • Outtakes (5min)
  • Go-Pro version of one-cut (38min)
  • POM TV Instruction Video (1 min)
  • Trailer (1 min)
  • Slipcase

Pre orders up at the Arrow store

