Sitges 2018: Exclusive First Look At THE LEGEND OF THE STARDUST BROTHERS, A Bonkers Musical Cult Classic In The Making

One of the joys of following international film scenes is that the world is full of exciting surprises and once in a while something amazing pops up that you never even knew existed.

WIth this year's Sitges Festival of Fantastic Films lineup just having been announced, we've been given an exclusive first look at one of the more curious looking films having its world premiere this October, The Legend of the Stardust Brothers by Tezuka Macoto. The film, made in 1985 and never seen screened outside of Japan, is a crazy musical adventure film that features anyone who was anyone in the '80s Japanese pop culture scene. The Legend of the Stardust Brothers is a true cult classic in the making. Director Tezuka Macoto is the son of the legendary Tezuka Osamu, and Stardust Brothers was his debut feature.

UK/Japan-based Asian film specialists Third Window Films have stepped up to the plate to rescue, restore, and distribute The Legend of the Stardust Brothers for a new generation to finally give the film its due. They describe the film as a cross between Thriller, Rocky Horror, and Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure, and Third Window head, Adam Torel, says:

The film is actually in my top 10 films of all time, just for its wackiness and fun, but it has never ever played outside of Japan, had no subtitles ever made, and is even totally unknown within japan, despite starring most every single famous japanese person of its time from the world of film, music, manga and celebrity. It’s the ultimate definition of a “cult” film.

The new restoration of The Legend of the Stardust Brothers will premiere at Sitges on October 5th, with director Tezuka Macoto in attendance, and boy, do I wish I could be there!

To give you a little taste of what you're in for when the film makes its way to you, we've been given first look at the birth of the Stardust Brothers in the clip below, as well as a couple of fun stills to give you a hint at the flavor of this forgotten gem. Enjoy!