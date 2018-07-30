Fantasia Coverage Indie Videos All Videos Festival News All Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Here Are Some of the Asian Films Coming Soon to a Cinema Near You!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia
In the second half of 2018, Australian distributor of Asian cinema Magnum Films will be bringing a number of much anticipated films to our cinemas. These include action films starring Chow Yun Fat, Donnie Yen and Max Zhang, as well as Mainland China’s The Island and the Japanese remake of Taiwanese blockbuster hit You Are The Apple Of My Eye.

Check out the gallery below for more details of the lineup.

The Island (release date: August 10)

The Island is the directorial debut from popular Chinese actor Huang Bo. The comedy tells the story of a group of mismatched individuals trying to get out of a desert island. The cast is stellar and includes Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang, Zhang Yixing, Yu Hewei and the director himself.

