Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See PROJECT GUTENBERG in Cinemas!

Chow Yun Fat and Aaron Kwok team up in Project Gutenberg, a crime thriller directed by Felix Chong, co-writer of the Infernal Affairs trilogy and co-director of the Overheard franchise.

It tells the story of the Hong Kong police taking on an international gang of currency counterfeiters.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

1) Like the Magnum Films Facebook page, and

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

The film will open in Australia on October 4 and this competition will close at 3pm on September 28. Good luck!