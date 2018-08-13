Fantasia Coverage Fantasy Movies Zombie Movies Trailers Crime Movies How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See Donnie Yen's BIG BROTHER in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
Sign-In to Vote
Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See Donnie Yen's BIG BROTHER in Cinemas!

Donnie Yen’s latest film, Big Brother, sees the action superstar playing a school teacher with a dark past who has to use his skills to save one of his students. The film is directed by Kam Kar-wai, who helmed the underrated thriller Colour Of The Game.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

1) Like the Magnum Films Facebook page, and

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

This competition will close at 3pm on Aug 29. Good luck!

Sign-In to Vote
Screen Anarchy logo
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.
AustraliaBig BrothercompetitionDonnie YenMagnum Films

More about Big Brother

About ScreenAnarchy Contact ScreenAnarchy Privacy Policy User Agreement Advertise on ScreenAnarchy Community Guidelines
All content © 2004-2018 ScreenAnarchy LLC.