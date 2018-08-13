Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See Donnie Yen's BIG BROTHER in Cinemas!

Donnie Yen’s latest film, Big Brother, sees the action superstar playing a school teacher with a dark past who has to use his skills to save one of his students. The film is directed by Kam Kar-wai, who helmed the underrated thriller Colour Of The Game.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

1) Like the Magnum Films Facebook page, and

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

This competition will close at 3pm on Aug 29. Good luck!