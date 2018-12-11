Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See MASTER Z and AIRPOCALYPSE in Cinemas!

Shivers Coverage Movie Posters Anime Hollywood Interviews International Interviews How ScreenAnarchy Works
To celebrate the Festive Season, Magnum Films and Screen Anarchy are giving you the chance to win double passes for Max Zhang’s Ip Man spin-off film Master Z, in which he stars alongside Dave Bautista, Michelle Yeoh and Tony Jaa; as well as Xiao Yang’s comedy film Airpocalypse, which is about a psychologist known as the ‘Master of Suicide Intervention’.
Each of our five lucky winners will receive double passes for both Master Z and Airpocalypse.
For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:
1) Like the Magnum Films Facebook page, and
2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com
This competition will close at 3pm on December 18. Good luck!