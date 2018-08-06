Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See Huang Bo's THE ISLAND in Cinemas!

The Island is the directorial debut from popular Chinese actor Huang Bo. The comedy tells the story of a group of mismatched individuals trying to get out of a desert island. The cast is stellar and includes Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang, Zhang Yixing, Yu Hewei and the director himself.

