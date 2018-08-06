Fantasia Coverage Documentaries International Interviews Action Movies Thrillers How ScreenAnarchy Works

Hey Australia! Win Tickets to See Huang Bo's THE ISLAND in Cinemas!

Contributing Writer; Sydney, Australia (@HugoOzman)
The Island is the directorial debut from popular Chinese actor Huang Bo. The comedy tells the story of a group of mismatched individuals trying to get out of a desert island. The cast is stellar and includes Shu Qi, Wang Baoqiang, Zhang Yixing, Yu Hewei and the director himself.

Thanks to Magnum Films, we have FIVE double passes for the film to give away to our readers.

For a chance to win, all you have to do is to follow these two steps:

1) Like the Magnum Films Facebook page, and

2) Email your name and postal address to me at: hugo[at]screenanarchy.com

This competition will close at 3pm on Aug 9. Good luck!

Huang Bo, Shu Qi, The Island

