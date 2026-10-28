Brooklyn Horror 2026 Review: SPLIT ROCK Explores the Horrors of Nature

Lauren (Clark Backo) and Ben (Drew Ray Tanner) are two geologists, sharing a romantic connection and currently working together on a project in the middle of a desert.

As they stumble into something unusual – a rock that at some point emits a bright light – Lauren becomes increasingly transfixed by it.

Two other members of the team, Sam (Olivia Luccardi) and Trevor (Graham Verchere), arrive, and as the additional pressure of the deadline to finish the project builds up, so do the strange and downright creepy occurrences that might only have a supernatural explanation.

Split Rock comes six years after Ryan Glover presented his solo directorial debut, The Strings, which premiered at the Salem Horror Fest and then did a solid round of genre film festivals. Being a sophomore feature, this new movie is probably bound to be compared to its predecessor, especially since there is indeed a certain similar cinematic sensibility between the two. Once again, Glover opts for a slow-burning pace filled with tension and dread more than jump-scares or other classic genre elements, working almost on the cusp of cosmic horror.

In The Strings, the source of that tension was music. In Split Rock, it’s, well, a rock – or, more generally speaking, nature itself. This becomes the central conflict and theme of the film: People armed with rational knowledge, computers, and all the advancement of science and technology versus the forces of nature that prove to be utterly illogical and unforgiving. While the relationship between Lauren and Ben becomes the emotional center of the film, hinting that genuine feelings might be something that can withstand the menace from another dimension, the film strongly relies on the atmosphere of impending doom – or something unnamable creeping in, in a grand tradition of Lovecraftian horror.

For all the relentless desert sunlight that often fills the screen and the yellowish color palette that dominates the imagery, the film is at its strongest when it fully leans into its oppressive vibe, emphasizing the presence of something sinister. Almost mimicking the magical rock’s ability to hypnotize people and make them lose track of time, the movie envelops the audience with its prolonged shots and vibrating sound design, lying in wait for splashes of violence and body horror.

While definitely not a film for viewers who prefer a brisk pace and more consistent presence of obvious horror elements throughout, Split Rock is still a nice addition not only to the collection of moody slowburners, but also to the “don't fuck with Mother Nature” subgenre.

The film screened at the 2026 Brooklyn Horror Film Festival.