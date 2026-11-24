Canadian documentarian Guylaine Maroist was working on a documentary about the nuclear threat when a pattern began to emerge, redirecting her initial inquiry into a decade-long search for UFOs.

In the meantime, UFOs became UAPs, and the Pentagon began talking more openly about unidentified aerial phenomena, even releasing footage of them.

Dan Farah’s documentary The Age of Disclosure arrived last year amid considerable hype. Maroist’s The Message, which she co-directed with Eric Ruel, takes a more sober approach to the subject but arrives at a similar destination.

The point of departure is Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard, a sleepy Canadian town in the Laurentian Mountains, where several residents reported a mysterious dark triangular shape in the sky. Maroist begins recording the testimony of locals describing what they saw and experienced, ordinary people with seemingly nothing to gain from making extraordinary claims. Gradually, Maroist broadens her inquiry to consider the possibility of alien intelligence, incorporating released UAP footage and congressional testimony from military personnel.

The investigative documentary eventually follows a strain of ufology familiar from popular culture, literature, and conspiracy theories, associating UFOs with humanity’s experiments with nuclear weapons. Some accounts trace this connection to the Trinity test, memorably depicted in episode eight of Twin Peaks: The Return. Since the late 1940s, UFO sightings have frequently been reported near nuclear research, testing, and weapons sites, including Los Alamos, Hanford, White Sands, and Oak Ridge.

Maroist returns to this connection through archival interviews with scientists and operational personnel describing sightings around nuclear silos or reporting that nuclear facilities were temporarily disabled without apparent cause. The brief historical overview eventually connects to Saint-Adolphe-d’Howard through the former nuclear missile base at La Macaza, roughly 36 miles from the town.

Yet the geographical connection remains tenuous, these sightings occur well away from the decommissioned base, rather than directly above a nuclear facility. The operational research reactor in Montreal is farther still. Neither location fully explains why residents of this particular town should repeatedly report the same triangular shape in the night sky.

The Message approaches its subject with scientific curiosity, with Maroist serving as a guide throughout the film and allowing witnesses to describe their experiences without sensational embellishment. There is a flurry of grainy photographs of unidentified flying objects, recalling the familiar blurry images of Bigfoot, but the official footage, already widely circulated by The New York Times and other major outlets, provides a counterweight to this UFO cliché. The film also allows for lighter moments, as when Maroist calls several government agencies to establish which is responsible for monitoring and responding to unidentified flying objects. Each call ends unsatisfyingly, yielding little substantive information.

Maroist and Ruel avoid the slippery slope of featuring people claiming to have been abducted. The Message confines itself to encounters of the first kind, drawing on a substantial body of material without eccentric or sensationalist detours.

This restraint gives the investigation the tone of a scientific documentary. The Message combines archival footage with cinematography by Jean-François Perreault, whose beautiful aerial shots of the Canadian landscape lend the film a polished cinematic veneer. While the evidence may be lackluster for die-hard fans, one sequence follows Maroist as she accompanies a group of UFO hunters equipped with scientific instruments on a nocturnal vigil.

It is a refreshing jolt in a documentary otherwise concerned with laying out evidence and trying to understand the phenomena. Shot with a shaky handheld camera, the sequence briefly evokes The Blair Witch Project, delivering a moment of palpable suspense.

The Message brings its narrative full circle by returning to the nuclear threat that first prompted Maroist’s inquiry, giving the film an underlying humanistic message and a note of warning to humanity.

The film enjoyed its world premiere at IDFA. Visit the official site for more information.