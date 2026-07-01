UNHOLY NIGHT: Teaser And Images Come Wrapped in a Bloody Bow For Fantasia-Bound Horror Comedy

The teaser for the Canadian yuletide horror comedy Unholy Night has arrived. The flick is the feature directorial debut of Michael Gabriele, an alumnus of Fantasia where the film will have its World Premiere this Summer.

UNHOLY NIGHT

Check out the Teaser and New Stills for UNHOLY NIGHT,

celebrating its World Premiere at this year's Fantasia International Film Festival

A hilarious, heartfelt, and frightening holiday horror film, UNHOLY NIGHT marks the feature directorial debut of filmmaker Michael Gabriele, whose short film GET AWAY won the Gold Audience Award for Best International Short at Fantasia 2023.

Gino’s traditional family Christmas Eve turns into a bloody battle for survival when his long-dead grandma drops by and goes on a murderous rampage. Amid the chaos, Gino reunites with his ex and the dysfunctional duo must avoid his dead Italian relatives popping up all around the neighbourhood as they search for a way to get rid of these Yuletide revenants and survive his family Christmas.