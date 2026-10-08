Pretty Packaging: Imprint's SPECIES And SPECIES II Boxset Is One Of A Kind
I always love it when a distributor goes crazy with releasing a film, and few go quite as crazy as Australian distributor Via Vision with their Imprint label. Note that their more normal editions are nothing to sneeze at either, but if you want proof of how gloriously insane Imprint can get, just look at their release of Michael Mann's flawed-and-butchered eighties fantasy thriller The Keep, which shipped with a slipcase containing a 600 grams messing replica of a cross, blocking a window with a 3D-lenticular view.
Other Imprint specials: David Lynch's Dune, with a slipcase containing a sand runner that partly obscures the cover image. Or Wolfgang Petersen's The Neverending Story, housed in a replica of the book, in a size so large that the extras included reprints of the lobby cards at actual size. And look what they did with Tobe Hooper's Lifeforce!
Imprint's obsession with giving nice-yet-flawed films the most humongous releases yet continues with their 4K-UHD/Blu-ray boxset of Species and Species II, which comes in a whopper of a package weighing in at over 3200 grams (that's 7 lbs for you lot West of the Atlantic...).
Not surprisingly it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Sveta Shubina
Other Imprint specials: David Lynch's Dune, with a slipcase containing a sand runner that partly obscures the cover image. Or Wolfgang Petersen's The Neverending Story, housed in a replica of the book, in a size so large that the extras included reprints of the lobby cards at actual size. And look what they did with Tobe Hooper's Lifeforce!
Imprint's obsession with giving nice-yet-flawed films the most humongous releases yet continues with their 4K-UHD/Blu-ray boxset of Species and Species II, which comes in a whopper of a package weighing in at over 3200 grams (that's 7 lbs for you lot West of the Atlantic...).
Not surprisingly it's quite the looker, so here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Sveta Shubina
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