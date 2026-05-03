Pretty Packaging: The SHAWSCOPE VOLUME 4 Boxset Kicks Crazy Shins
Distributor Arrow has released its fourth boxset of Shaw Brothers films. The previous three were mentioned here in the Pretty Packaging articles, and this one looks very, VERY similar to them. So I wondered: should I put up an article for this release? I mean, look at them...you might be forgiven in thinking that three is enough.
The thing is... this might be my favorite one yet, and that has to do with the contents. The Shaw Brothers studios released a lot of weird horror films in the seventies and eighties, absurdly entertaining films of a unique flavor. And while the earlier Shawscope boxsets focused on Martial Arts and historical swordplay, this one goes for the horror. From Black Magic (1+2) to Hex, to its awful sequels, to the bonkers Seeding of a Ghost... this one brings all the exploitation, violence, gore and goop you can shake a rubber skeleton at! Of the four, this is the one I'd recommend most to genre fans, it even includes the silly science fiction shenanigans of Super Infra-Man and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
The thing is... this might be my favorite one yet, and that has to do with the contents. The Shaw Brothers studios released a lot of weird horror films in the seventies and eighties, absurdly entertaining films of a unique flavor. And while the earlier Shawscope boxsets focused on Martial Arts and historical swordplay, this one goes for the horror. From Black Magic (1+2) to Hex, to its awful sequels, to the bonkers Seeding of a Ghost... this one brings all the exploitation, violence, gore and goop you can shake a rubber skeleton at! Of the four, this is the one I'd recommend most to genre fans, it even includes the silly science fiction shenanigans of Super Infra-Man and Twinkle Twinkle Little Star.
So here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.
Do you feel this content is inappropriate or infringes upon your rights? Click here to report it, or see our DMCA policy.