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Pretty Packaging: ARCANE Season Two Is Loaded

Editor, Europe; Rotterdam, The Netherlands (@ardvark23)
During Christmas, things got rather busy in my household and as the International Film Festival Rotterdam was right after, I totally forgot to show you all the pretty fantastic-looking Blu-ray boxset of the second season of Arcane, the pretty fantastic League-of-Legends-inspired animated series.

Well, it's a few months onward and I was wondering if I should actually still do this article. But I see this set for sale online still, sometimes going for astronomic prices, and I can imagine people being on the fence about whether to buy this or not. So, consider this to be a bit of extra consumer information. Also, I did write about the boxset for the first season so it would feel like unfinished business not to mention this one.

So what do we get this time? A stunner of a box, trinkets... and more dice!
Here is a gallery of shots. Click on the edge of the pictures to scroll through them, or at the center of each to see a bigger version.

And here it is, a big box covered with metallic artwork.

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