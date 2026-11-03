Echoes: 7 Pakistani Folk Tales That Could Become Incredible Fantasy Movies

The Pakistani film industry has certain weaknesses, which it is trying to overcome with its recent risk-taking endeavors, and it has proven fruitful to some extent.

The country's mainstream attempt in the zombie genre with Zombeid (2026) and the region's first-ever documentary, Hanging By a Wire, based on a 2023 real-life incident of a cable car rescue in Battagram, now an official selection for Oscars 2027, are some of the attempts that show the country is ready to break away from conventional storytelling and explore unmapped cinematic territory.

Why not take stories that are rooted in their mythologies and local folklore that could turn into fantastic fantasy movies? There is always a chance of turning these fascinating mythical tales into visually stunning fantasy films, since there is no shortage of tools or talent in the country. Fortunately, further rigorous efforts have been initiated in this direction with the recent establishment of Film City in Lahore, which would certainly ensure training and support to bring rich Pakistani cultural heritage to the international forefront.

It is worth mentioning that most of the folklore mentioned here is accompanied by a suggestion of a fantasy film and how it may look like it was made in Pakistan. Most of the folktales might make use of the sea and mountains because none of the folktales seem to have much to do with cotton or cornfields. Just a playful observation, nothing more!

Moriro and the Sea Monster

According to The Karachi Walla, this 11th-century Sindhi folklore from the Soomra dynasty is set in the coastal waters of Karachi. Moriro Mirbahar was a handicapped fisherman whose six or seven brothers disappeared while fishing. It was later known that they became food for a gigantic sea monster. In order to seek revenge, the fisherman asked for help from the villagers to construct a heavy iron cage with sharp spikes.

When the cage was made, he asked to be locked inside the cage and lowered directly into the water. When the sea monster came to eat him, it was killed by the spikes, and Moriro recovered the remains of his brothers from its body and offered them a proper burial.

The real graves are located in the northwestern part of Karachi, Pakistan, and are an inspiration for local heritage projects, storytelling traditions, and municipal titles. The message is loud and clear: evil doesn't always stand a chance against intelligence and spiritual strength.

And then there is Pakistan's coastline, with mysterious shores where an unforgiving sea monster thrives. The film could offer visuals of ancient coastal settlements, terrifying sea creatures, whirlwinds, and an extraordinary battle of bravery intertwined with themes of brotherhood, sacrifice, and courage. A spectacular fantasy adventure coming to life would be inevitable.

Azhdaar & Halmasti

This is a Northern regional folklore that leans heavily into supernatural beings, anomalous beasts, and elemental forces. In the mountainous regions of Chitral stretching to Central, South, and Western Asia, the mythology talks about Azhdaar (the Chitrali dragon) and the Halmasti (the Celestial hound).



An article on Medium elaborately describes the folklore of Azhdaar, a massive, winged serpent with a golden, lion-like mane and a fish-like mouth. These fearsome creatures inhabit mountains and waters and are used to swallow men and horses whole. They say if the warriors want to defeat it, they should hold a sword horizontally above their heads, causing the blade to split open its mouth when the creature is about to swallow them.

Halmasti appears to be a horse-sized wolf-like creature with long, muscular legs and a large muzzle. It has dark red and orange fur and is able to breathe fire, considered a sign of bad luck. According to local folklore, the creature descends from the sky at places where a child has just been born or someone has died. Seeing a Halmasti is believed to bring great misfortune.

Again, a Pakistani fantasy film could bring snow-covered Northern mountains where dragons guard the treasures and creatures from the sky bring misfortune upon the dwellers. This supernatural adventure could show a brave warrior who confronts Azhdarr and Halmasti, either one at a time or we don't mind dealing with them both at the same time, in a heroic manner.

Pichal Peri

Although ARY Telefilms has previously produced a short film titled Pichal Pairyaan, the concept still holds considerable potential for a mainstream, feature-length fantasy film. Its typical meaning is "reverse-footed woman," which implies a mythical spirit that has its feet pointing backward. She is a shapeshifter who lures travelers with her captivating eyes and long hair. She is also a trickster who can make familiar voices of the victim's loved one so that they can follow her into isolation.

Stories of Pichal Peri sightings are widespread across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Karachi, and the creature's deep roots in local folklore could serve as a unique pitch for a fantasy film. The film could explore an ancient curse, forbidden forest, cryptic symbolism, spirits, and a hidden supernatural world through a young woman's investigation into bizarre disappearances in an ancestral village of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The tragic origins of the mythical creature could be another great aspect to uncover in the film.

Sacred Herds of Ibex

Gilgit, Baltistan, Hunza, and the surrounding mountain regions have their own set of interesting folklore. Wild animals like Ibex are believed to be fairies of the mountains and are forbidden to hunt, as per Mahraka. Hunting these animals is believed to bring bad luck in the form of landslides and anger in any other form from the supernatural beings. You have to seek special permission to do so.

Even in Baltistan's Hushe Valley, a traditional ritual involves a dancer imitating the hunted animal while the hunter recites a prayer called Khloo, apologizing to the animal's spirit and explaining that it was killed for survival. It is a deep-rooted animistic and shamanic belief, which could be a good idea for a feature film.

Things can get pretty wild in a fantasy world where the majestic Ibex protect the mountains and their mysterious fairies, along with ancient spirits. The film could kick off with a young hunter accidentally killing a sacred Ibex without seeking permission, with no idea that he is about to unleash a curse on the nearby village. Hidden fairy kingdoms, mystic rituals, and powerful mountain spirits could all be part of the mythological world-building of the fantasy film.

Bitan

A Bitan is a Shaman or traditional spiritual practitioner found in the high mountain communities of Pakistan. Though the tradition is now less prevalent among the older members who were truly connected to the belief in the western Karakoram side of the country. Hunza and Beyond mentions them as communicators with Pari (mountain fairies and spirits) so that they can tame weather conditions, help in spiritual and physical healing, and aid humans through spirit contact.

South Korean cinema is already ahead of the game when it comes to bringing its shamanic roots to the big screen. Turns out, you don't need to look elsewhere for brilliant stories, and Korean cinema has proved that with The Wailing (2016), Exhuma (2024), and K-Pop Demon Hunters (2025). Pakistan could follow a similar cultural approach without copying Korean cinema. The centuries-old Bitan traditions, mystical Pari, and spiritual rituals surrounded by stunning landscapes of Gilgit-Baltistan offer plenty of material for an original fantasy film.

That's where the real trouble begins, as a young villager discovers his abilities as a Bitan and continues to practice them, gradually blurring the boundary between two worlds. With a backdrop of breathtaking mountains of Hunza, as opposed to pink cherry blossom trees in Korean films, the Bitan must seek help from supernatural beings when a strange illness hits a local village.

Yacholo / Phuthh / Lach Lung

Another traditional folklore brings mythical creatures that bring plenitude in everything, either money, power, or wrath. They are called Yacholo (in Shina language), Phuthh (in Burushaski), and Lach Lung (in Balti). They are believed to reside in massive rocks and hidden mountain crevices or caves alongside the Karakoram landscape and possess a dual nature. They can either bring wealth and luck in a jiffy or take everything away in the blink of an eye.

We Mountains explains that they avoid humans because of their appearance, and finding a strand of their hair is believed to bring good fortune. Their female counterparts, known as Yachayni, can abduct human babies. The stories even stretch to mentioning children born from relationships between humans and spirits.

Inspired by this folklore, the Pakistani dark fantasy film could show a poor villager finding a strand of Yacholo's hair that suddenly brings him a terrifying price. A mysterious Yachayni begins haunting his family and threatens to take away his newborn child. Caves, mountains, and the Karakoram region provide the perfect setting, blended with family drama and psychological horror rooted in the country's lesser-known mythology.

The Legend of Lady Finger

Perhaps one of the most fascinating tales is that of Bubli-Mootin, famously known as Bubli's Peak, a folk tale from Hunza Valley centered around Prince Kisar. He was a magical warrior who fell in love with and married a local Hunza princess named Bubli. Kisar had to leave for urgent matters and asked her to wait for him. He left her alone with only a single chicken and a massive sack of grain to ensure her survival in his absence. She was asked to feed the chicken one grain a day until he returned, but the local legend says he never did. Apparently, she's still waiting on top of the peak.

With its themes of eternal love, separation, and unfulfilled promises, the Pakistani fantasy film could bring a richly imagined fantasy film amidst the mountains of Hunza Valley. The story need not be changed, as the mystery shrouding Prince Kisar's disappearance would be an intriguing premise. Preserving emotional depth encapsulated with supernatural twists and royal power struggles, could enrich the original folklore.

Echoes is an opinion column on film and television from the perspective of a writer based in Pakistan.

