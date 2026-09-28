Opening This Week: VERITY, DIGGER, GHOST IN THE CELL, BEWARE BOIUNA

The fall movie season is clicking at full speed.

By their marketing, the two wide releases represent opposite ends of the genre scale. Verity appears to be a delightfully trashy thriller, while Tom Cruise's fat suit distracts me from the wildness that surely lies within Digger.

We don't want to be distracted, though, from Joko Anwar's Ghost in the Cell and Mike P. Nelson's Beware Boiuna, which both reach North American shores this week, as well as other indie movies that, we hope, will scratch our genre movie-loving itch.

Read on for brief details on new films that are scheduled to open in movie theaters this week.

Verity

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via Amazon MGM Studios.

Official synopsis: "Adapted from Colleen Hoover's best-selling novel, this seductive, psychological thriller follows renowned author Verity Crawford (Anne Hathaway) and Lowen Ashleigh (Dakota Johnson), a struggling writer who relocates to the remote Crawford estate to ghostwrite for Verity. After Lowen uncovers what appears to be Verity's chilling autobiographical notes, she wrestles with the disturbing and twisted confessions about Verity's husband Jeremy (Josh Hartnett), and finds it hard to separate fiction from reality, manipulation from attraction, and opportunity from obsession."

Digger

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros.

Official synopsis: "Academy Award winner Tom Cruise stars in Academy Award-winning filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu's original film Digger, from Warner Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures.

"The most powerful man in the world embarks on a frantic mission to prove he is humanity's savior before the disaster he's unleashed destroys everything.

"Cruise stars in the title role, alongside Oscar winner Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Oscar nominee Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg, and Oscar nominee Jesse Plemons. Robert John Burke, Emma D'Arcy, Burn Gorman and Sophie Wilde also star. "

Ghost in the Cell

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via Well Go USA.

Official synopsis: "Director Joko Anwar plunges viewers into a high-security prison ruled by feuding gangs and a tyrannical warden. The arrival of a new inmate kicks off a series of mysterious gruesome murders that leave its victims on morbid display. The hapless inmates trapped in the prison must overcome their rivalries to unmask an invisible, otherworldly enemy. No one is safe as the cells cage in the horrors and a ghost roams the prison with murderous intent."

Beware Boiuna

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via Lionsgate.

Official synopsis: "Starring Kiana Madeira, Jessica Rothe, and Logan Marshall-Green. Directed by Mike P. Nelson. Deep in the Amazon, a medical mission spirals into a fight for survival when Boiúna, a colossal ancient predator, awakens to reclaim her domain. In the jungle where nature holds absolute power, she decides who lives and who dies."

Appofeniacs

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via Magenta Light Studios.

Official synopsis: "From writer-director Chris Marrs Piliero comes a psychological horror about the weaponization of deepfake technology -- and the disintegration of truth in a digital-first culture. One app. One click. One life, ruined or ended.

"As a single piece of synthetic media metastasizes across feeds, the line between what happened and what was generated stops mattering. The film asks the only question left: if everyone will believe it, does the truth need you to?"

Misty Green

The film opens Friday, October 2, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Our review by Ankit Jhunjhunwala: "Chris Rock, as a Hollywood insider kimono-opener, wants to regale us with joyously crass anecdotes about the business' lurid inner workings.

"In his telling, everyone is a coke-addled fuck-up cheating on their partners, sleeping around for roles and money, and uninterested in art or progressivism. With Misty Green, he's breathlessly eager to spill the tea, only he can't get out of his way. His profane Hollywood satire needs to compete with issue-based digressions about police brutality, mental illness, and racism, making even the slender 100-minute runtime feel crowded."

Official synopsis: "Years after her Hollywood breakthrough, a talented actress whose career has stalled fights for her second act."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

