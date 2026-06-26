Now Playing: THE INVITE, CAMP, ROMERIA, SUPERGIRL

The final weekend of June offers the third film by Olivia Wilde, described by our critic as "adult entertainment," an ethereal horror drama by a 'daring new voice' in the indie space, an autobiographical portrait of family origins, and a superhero action-adventure that features "playful nihilism."

Neat! I have some serious catching up to do. Yesterday, I watched one of the four new releases, the only one of the four that was playing at my local movie house, and agree completely with our critic's review. And I didn't even realize that "playful nihilism" is a thing!

Please see our summary below, with links to our reviews of each film. If you can, get out of the house (or apartment or townhouse or villa) and see a movie on the biggest screen you can find.

The Invite

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via A24 Films.

Our review by Mel Valentin, who saw the film at this year's Sundance Film Festival: "What's certainly clear, though, is that Wilde and her ace-level collaborators, including cinematographer Adam Newport-Berra and production designer Jade Healy, have crafted a smart, albeit slightly overlong, adult entertainment, the kind of adult entertainment all too rare in the multiplexes of today."

Official synopsis: "From director Olivia Wilde and starring Seth Rogen, Olivia Wilde, Penélope Cruz and Edward Norton."

CAMP

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Dark Sky Films. Visit the official site for more information, including locations and showtimes.

Our review by Maxwell Rabb, who saw the film at 2025's Brooklyn Horror Film Festival: "With her sophomore feature, emerging director Avalon Fast cements herself as one of the most daring young voices in indie horror. Premiering yesterday at the Brooklyn Horror Film Festival after winning the Next Wave Award at Fantastic Fest, CAMP unfolds with a fearless sense of interiority, an ethereal horror about young women--a found family in the face of grief--and the magic they create to survive."

Official synopsis: "Emily is the cause of two tragedies early in her life her dad suggests she go to a Camp for troubled youth to ease her guilt. When Emily arrives, she is taken in by the other counselors, they accept her as she is and wrap her in a veil of peace & forgiveness. Emily stands at the forefront of a new kind of life, but there's a voice out there in the woods she can't ignore, telling Emily to go home."

Romeria

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Janus Films. Visit their official site for more information.

Our review by Dustin Chang: "Romería is a little too precious and picture-perfect for me to fully embrace. The film's visual beauty undercuts its serious subjects: The heroin addiction and AIDS crisis in the 80s and society's collective, shameful response to it."

Official synopsis: "A beautifully rendered autobiographical tale, Romería is celebrated Spanish director Carla Simón's touching portrait of family origins. In a bravura performance, Llúcia Garcia stars as 18 year-old Marina, who travels to the glittering seaside town of Vigo determined to uncover information on her father. Gradually tracking down his siblings, she slowly learns uncomfortable secrets about her parents' unconventional life and turbulent past. Beyond a tour de force coming of age story, Romería offers a moving, trenchant investigation on how family connections form new identities."

Supergirl

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Warner Bros. Visit their official site for more information, including locations and showtimes.

Our review by Olga Artemyeva: "Supergirl is a film that's very easy to find fault with, citing predictability and the lack of originality. At the same time, it's a movie that is perfectly self-aware of what it is and focuses on delivering just that. With the exception of a few cringy flashbacks (the traditional bane of the genre), the film deals in irony and a sense of playful nihilism."

Official synopsis: "When an unexpected and ruthless adversary strikes too close to home, Kara Zor-El, aka Supergirl, reluctantly joins forces with an unlikely companion on an epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

