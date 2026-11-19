More stars than are in the heavens are in this picture.

The Right Stuff (1983)

The film is now available from The Criterion Collection in a two-disc 4K Ultra HD edition, as well as a separate Blu-ray edition.

Adaptations from the page to the screen are always challenging, especially when the source material is well-known.

Director Philip Kaufman rose to that challenge magnificently, writing an adaptation of Tom Wolfe's popular book, first published in 1979, that dramatized the adventure, the romance, the thrills, and the dangers in a film that ran more than 193 minutes, yet felt like a jolt of caffeine injected directly into the bloodstream. (Granted, there was an intermission during the packed, original theatrical screening I attended in October 1983, part of an extremely limited nationwide release.)

I've watched The Right Stuff more times than I can remember since its 1983 release, which played as a fitting contrast/compare with life in those United States in that era (i.e. Reagan's America) and has held up to repeat viewings every time since.

I'm sure that my own childhood, dreaming of flying to the moon, or at least blasting off into space, makes me biased in favor of the movie too, especially since, by 1983, a decade had already passed since America's last mission to the moon. We also knew the fate of some of the Mercury Seven, adding to its bittersweet poignance.

Watching the film afresh on a new 4K from The Criterion Collection, nostalgia for times past rushed in upon me.

Maybe it's just me and my generation of viewers, but it's difficult to erase or replace indelible memories of Scott Glenn, Ed Harris, Dennis Quaid, Fred Ward, Lance Henriksen, Scott Paulin and Charles Frank, in their characterization of the test pilots turned astronauts. Or Barbara Hershey, Pamela Reed, or Veronica Cartwright as the wives of the test pilots, expected to sit by quietly while their husbands faced death every time they headed into the air.

Yet it's playwright Sam Shepherd, as test pilot Chuck Yeager, who creates an indelible figure. Shepherd had already made an impression with his supporting role in Terence Malick's Days of Heaven (1978), and his performance here as the taciturn Yeager cemented his standing as a cowboy poet of the highest order. I've seen The Right Stuff many times, and I can easily recall much of the dialogue, but there is nothing like watching Shepherd galloping through the high desert atop a horse or standing silently outside a bar, alone or with his wife, Barbara Hershey.

An excellent printed essay by critic and historian Michael Sragow is included. Sragow points out that the film is a series of episodes, rather than following an overriding narrative, which I never considered before; I've always been caught up time and again by the emotional stream that writer and director Philip Kaufman creates, enabling an all-star ensemble cast to bring events to life, like a chorus of singers that Kaufman can point to at random, confident that whoever he points at will burst into magnificent song.

Criterion's new edition features a "new 4K digital restoration, supervised and approved by director of photography Caleb Deschanel, with 70 mm 5.1 surround DTS-HD Master Audio soundtrack." It looks magnificent, with colors and shadows reproduced with excellent fidelity. It was shot on celluloid, not on digital, so it is not seamless, but the visual effects and (minimal) archival footage flow beautifully, side by side.

Where it truly stands out is the sound, which booms like only The Right Stuff can boom, in satisfying fashion. (Apologies to my apartment-complex neighbors.)

Criterion's 4K editions typically are two-disc editions, with the movie on one 4K disc and a Blu-ray version of the movie along with supplemental features on the second disc.

Here, the movie, which runs 193 minutes, is only on 4K. The Blu-ray disc is devoted entirely to the supplemental features. What I noticed right away is the features that are new are distinguished from features that are ported over from previous editions, which are italicized.

The new to Criterion, 2026 features. All were recorded in 2026, save for the first one:

-- "Academy Visual History with Philip Kaufman" (20:23). Recorded in 2019 for the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' Visual History program collection, Philip Kaufman is interviewed. The director was a fabulous storyteller; here he talks about coming on the project; disagreements with original scripter William Goldman; talking to Jean-Luc Godard, who he expected to talk him out of it but instead said 'I'll do it if you don't!'; attending a performance by poet and playwright Sam Shepherd, where Kaufman's wife said 'there's your Chuck Yeager'; discussions with Yeager; the first meeting between Yeager and Sam Shepherd; warm words from Yeager on the 20th anniversary of the film; and the wildly creative, if mysterious, visual works created by artist Jordan Belson.

-- "Gary Gutierrez" (13:33). The visual-effects supervisor talks about coming aboard as a storyboard artist as Kaufman was endeavoring to sell the movie to the Ladd Company. It became the biggest project for Gutierrez's visual-effects company. Kaufman decided that they should go 'old school,' rather than using motion-control effects. Gutierrez goes into fabulous detail on how the effects were created.

-- "Mark Berger and Randy Thom" (19:22). The sound designers converse about their work on the film. They recall Philip Kaufman's one-word description of what he wanted: "Loud!" It's a lively conversation, both fascinating and educational, as they watch selected scenes in a sound mixing studio, and break down individual sounds, talking about their thinking in what they wanted to accomplish and how they did it. They also talk about the advantage of working in San Francisco, far from Hollywood studios.

-- "Stephen A. Rotter and Bobbie O'Steen" (18:55). Coeditor Rotter speaks with film-editing historian O'Steen. Rotter acknowledges that he had limited previous experience. He spent 11 months on the film, and focused especially on the effects footage and footage of Chuck Yeager's various flights. Along with his three fellow elders, Rotter won an Academy Award.

Ported over special features from the 2003 Warners two-disc edition:

-- "Realizing The Right Stuff" (21:09). Narrated by Levon Helm. Director Philip Kaufman, producers Robert Chartoff and Irwin Winkler, and author Tom Wolfe are featured, along with director of photography Calen Deschanel, and various cast members, talking about the development of the film, and providing behind-the-scenes memories of its making.

-- "T-20 Years and Counting" (11:27). Narrated by Levon Helm. Behind the scenes on post production, exploring special effects (Gary Gutierrez), editing, and music (composer Bill Conti). Director of photography Calen Deschanel, director Philip Kaufman, and producer Irwin Winkler, as well as various cast members, share their memories.

-- "The Real Men with The Right Stuff" (15:29). Tom Wolfe talks about writing the book; most of the featurette shows Chuck Yeager and the Mercury Seven astronauts talking their memories of the program, along with brief comments by Yeager on the film, and one of the astronauts disputing how Gus Grisom is portrayed.

-- Selected-scene Commentaries

-- Deleted scenes (10:54). Most are snippets that were intended to extend existing scenes, while a conversation with three of the Mercury Seven (Quaid, Ward, Palin) is perhaps the most interesting, including a different concept for an interview between Fred Ward and a nurse, with the ghostly figure of Quaid coaching him; it's an odd scene, doesn't fit at all, and it makes sense that it was cut down to a more straightforward interview. Also interesting: Ed Harris as John Glenn, speaking to the U.S. Congress and introducing his wife, Annie.

-- Trailer (3:31). The original theatrical trailer, which picks out moments to feature, highlighting the characteristics of the characters.

Portions of this review first appeared as part of my review of the TV adaptation of Tom Wolfe's book, which began streaming on Disney Plus in 2020.