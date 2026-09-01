Now Streaming: RESIDENT EVIL Reanimates

Thanks entirely to Zach Cregger, the upcoming release of Resident Evil on September 18 is actually ... exciting!

In his most recent feature films -- Barbarian and Weapons -- Cregger, who got his start as a founding member of sketch comedy group The Whitest Kids U' Know -- now streaming on Prime Video -- before helming two comedies, Miss March (2009) and The Civil War on Drugs (2011), shaped the narratives as mysteries that became increasingly unsettling and downright chilling.

In advance of the release of his new spin on a familiar premise, Shudder has added the sequel, while Netflix has added the third, fourth, and fifth installments of the live-action film series, as well as the second, third, and fourth installments of the animated film series, which, by the way, all look like cut-scenes from the video games. Speaking of which ...

Of all the intellectual property that Zach Cregger could tap into, Resident Evil makes perfect sense. The first game made its debut in 1996 and soon began spawning more games, more quickly than dead bodies become zombies in the universe.

George A. Romero, whose Dead films were obvious influences upon the original game, was hired to write a big-screen adaptation and direct, but that didn't work out -- see the documentary George A. Romero's Resident Evil, now streaming on Shudder, for more information -- and so Paul W.S. Anderson (Event Horizon, Mortal Kombat) came on board to write, produce, and direct. His journeyman contributions as a filmmaker have made the series a billion-dollar franchise.

Resident Evil (2002) kicked things off, introducing Milla Jovovich as Alice, an original character, depicted as a former security officer for the mighty Umbrella Corporation, which operates an underground facility, The Hive, under Raccoon City in order to research and test military technology. When a deadly virus is accidentally unleashed, A.I. -- remember, A.I. is always evil, always and always, forget what anyone else has told you, A.I. is evil -- kills everyone -- see, I told you! But that darn T-virus reanimates everyone and Alice and her team must wipe out an army of zombies.

The film is not currently streaming anywhere, but is available for rent or purchase from the usual suspects. Let's run down the other films and TV shows, which are available on a variety of streaming services: Shudder, Hulu, and Netflix.

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Now streaming on Shudder.

In the sequel, Alice returns and kills more zombies.

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Now streaming on Netflix.

In the three-quel, Alice returns and kills more zombies.





Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Now streaming on Netflix.

In the four-quel, Alice returns and kills more zombies, this time with an army of clones.

Our review by Charles Webb: "I don't believe in the term "guilty pleasure." At least, not with regard to movies. Maybe if you were a connoisseur of baby seal steaks or hoodies made from pandas, the attribution would be appropriate, but not when talking about one's taste in films.

"Take Paul W.S. Anderson's body of work--I'm kind of an easy lay when it comes to his Resident Evil films for reasons both concrete and maddeningly difficult to articulate. They're glossily shot with (at least with Anderson or as with RE: Extinction's Russel Mulcahy behind the camera) and promise at least a few engaging setpieces featuring series lead Milla Jovovich in some kind of improbable action, possibly kicking dogs in the face as her character Alice navigates whatever bizarre and occasionally goofy developments are thrown her way by the increasingly slapdash evil conspiracies at the heart of the series."

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Now streaming on Netflix.

In the five-quel, Alice returns and kills more zombies.

Our review by Eric Snider: "Since Resident Evil: Retribution starts with a slow-motion battle scene shown in reverse, the easy joke to make is something about how the franchise is moving backwards. Usually it's best to avoid the easy jokes, but this film is such a lazy, uncreative, wheel-spinning debacle that to write a clever review of it would almost be inappropriate. If the movie's not going to put forth any effort, why should I?"

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Now streaming on Hulu.

In the final film of the original series, Alice returns and kills more zombies.







Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City (2021)

Now streaming on Hulu.

In the first reboot, Alice doesn't live here anymore. Neither does Paul W.S. Anderson.

Our review by Shelagh Rowan-Legg: "While it might not quite provide enough information for those unfamiliar with the previous films or the game, this is a (surprisingly) decent film; entertaining enough, with some good action and nods to the game which blend pretty seamlessly with the narrative."

After the first three live-action films, animated films began to be produced. The first,

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008), is not currently streaming.

The next three may be available, depending on your country of residence.

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Now streaming on Netflix.

Zombies must be killed.

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Now streaming on Netflix.

More zombies must be killed.

Resident Evil: Death Island (2023)

Now streaming on Netflix.

Even more zombies must be killed.

Netflix already featured two narrative Resident Evil series, the animated, four-episode Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021) ...

... as well as the live-action Resident Evil (2022).

All in all, that's a lotta dead zombies that are available for you to watch this month, at least until your eyes begin bleeding.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

