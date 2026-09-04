Now Streaming: PARASOMNIA, TEENAGE WASTELAND, THE MANDALORIAN AND GROGU, SCARY MOVIE 6

Below are details on where the headlined films are now streaming.

First, though, I feel honor bound to acknowledge that The Gentlemen (Netflix), featuring Guy Ritchie-styled action and hijinks, as well as Chad Powers (Hulu), starring Glen Powell in a U.S. football-related "comedy," have returned for their second seasons. I sampled the first episodes of each series and quickly saw that neither was for me, but your mileage may vary.

Also out this week is American Classic, which stars Kevin Kline as a Broadway star "who suffers a public meltdown and returns to his tiny hometown" and its family-run theater. I watched the trailer and it looks genteel; the first episode is available to watch for Prime Video subscribers, but to watch the other episodes, you need MGM+.

Parasomnia

Now streaming on Shudder.

I'm awake now. But after watching the trailer, I may stay awake ... forever!

Official synopsis: "After her friend vanishes, Riley must confront the demon from her night terrors that may have crossed into reality, while facing her own tragic past."







Teenage Wasteland

Now streaming on Netflix.

I love this trailer. Even more, I love the true story.

Official synopsis: "In 1991, an eccentric teacher and his students exposed a toxic waste conspiracy through a DIY documentary. Decades later, they look back on its impact."

The Mandalorian and Grogu

Now streaming on Disney Plus.

Pedro Pascal stars -- I think? He wears this funky helmet most of the time.

Our review by yours truly: " The movie as a whole reflects a workmanlike intent and purpose: Star Wars, in these creators' ambitions, is not meant to be anything more than a b-movie with an abundance of zippy fun and forgettable action."

Scary Movie 6

All six movies in the franchise are now streaming on Paramount Plus.

Presented with no commentary.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

