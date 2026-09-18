Now Playing: RESIDENT EVIL, BAD APPLES, SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE BEAST OF MOSSY BOTTOM

We might as well declare this weekend Resident Evil Weekend.

Riding a crest of very positive reviews, including our own (see below), Zach Cregger's horror thriller is poised to crush the box office and send moviegoers out screaming.

If you are not inclined toward horror, however, there are several other films we have seen and can recommend: The bent satire of the Saoirse Ronan-starring Bad Apples, which seems well-timed for the fall academic term; John Wilson's surprisingly gripping The History of Concrete; and The Weight, a crunchy period crime drama starring Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe.

And did we mention a new animated adventure from Aardman is now playing? That may prove a tonic after Resident Evil, allowing your blood pressure to return to normal. Read on for our genre-viewing guide for this weekend, only in movie theaters.

Resident Evil

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Simply put, Cregger got the chance to make the film he wanted, and it's everything Resident Evil fans have been waiting to see and hear for a quarter of a century."

Official synopsis: "From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling -- and terrifying -- reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

Bad Apples

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Republic Pictures.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "The roller coaster along the way is very much worth the price of admission here, if you realize that Bad Apples is as much a theme park amusement as it is a breezy analysis of relative cause. A wonderfully at-the-brink Saoirse Ronan, as Maria who finds empowerment through unchecked power, in the name of compassion."

Official synopsis: "Maria, a primary school teacher doing her best to inspire a class of 10-year-olds, is stifled by one unruly and chaotic student. With her career in question and the child's behavior spiraling, she makes a series of questionable decisions that lead to her accidentally taking and locking this 'bad apple' in her home. Maria tries desperately to backtrack, but when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are thrilled with the improvement, she finds herself in a very complicated predicament."

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films.

I loved this movie. From my review: "Filled with all sorts of gags -- verbal, audio, and sight -- and many LOL moments, I love that there are no 'cheap' gags. Instead, the film combines childlike wonder with adult amusement in abundance, to the merriment of all."

Official synopsis: "Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween - until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's beloved pumpkin patch!

"When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control... With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure."

The History of Concrete

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Magnolia Pictures.

I loved this movie, too! (I gotta lotta love to give this week.) See my review for more: "John Wilson's genius is recognizing that there are many avenues that can be followed, and that most things fall apart, yet they are all related to one another, and that they all belong together, even if they don't appear to be connected. The History of Concrete coalesces into a warm-hearted hug, overflowing with poignance."

Official synopsis: "Following the finale of his acclaimed HBO series How To with John Wilson, NYC documentarian John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure.

"Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. After attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to tell this seemingly drab story and increase his movie's appeal.

"But his foundation soon begins to crumble--literally and figuratively--as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry."

The Weight

The film is now playing, only in movie theaters, via Vertical Entertainment.

Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe star; Padraic McKinley directed the period crime thriller.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Despite whatever shortcomings the screenplay might have, The Weight benefits from McKinley's sure hand behind the camera, Matteo Cocco's lush cinematography (German forests credibly standing in for Oregon's), and a well-chosen cast playing their respective roles with near perfection, up to and including the smallest of parts."

Official synopsis: "When Samuel (Ethan Hawke) is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal prison, Warden Clancy (Russell Crowe) offers him a high-stakes proposition: smuggle gold out of a remote mine with a dangerous crew of prisoners and he'll win his freedom."

Now Playing celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

