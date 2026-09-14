Opening This Week: RESIDENT EVIL, BAD APPLES, SHAUN THE SHEEP: THE BEAST OF MOSSY BOTTOM

To misapply and misquote Spencer Tracy's sexist comment in Pat and Mike (1952) to movies opening this week in theaters: There ain't much meat on the release schedule, but what's there is "cherce."

The widest release also speaks directly to our dark hearts around here: Zach Cregger returns with a "reinvention" of a beloved horror franchise. Saoirse Ronan stars in an entirely different kind of movie about a stressed-out primary school teacher who, er, 'bends the rules' a bit. And Aardman Animation returns with a great big burst of animated comic fun that will delight viewers of all ages.

In limited release, John Wilson makes an entire feature film all about a woefully misunderstood and underappreciated building material, which ties, somewhat bizarrely and perhaps only in own mind, to a period crime thriller starring Ethan Hawke.

Here is what to watch in the wild, wonderful world of genre fare.

Resident Evil

The film opens Friday, September 18, only in movie theaters, via Sony Pictures. Visit the official site for locations and showtimes.

As I mentioned in our feature Now Streaming: RESIDENT EVIL Reanimates, director Zach Cregger promises to electrify the franchise. His film is based on the original video game series, rather than taking inspiration from any of the film adaptations. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "From the mind of visionary filmmaker Zach Cregger (Weapons, Barbarian) comes a thrilling -- and terrifying -- reinvention of the Resident Evil franchise. In an all-new story, Resident Evil follows Bryan (Austin Abrams), a medical courier who unwittingly finds himself in an action-packed, non-stop race for survival as one fateful, horrifying night collapses around him in chaos."

Bad Apples

The film opens Friday, September 18, only in movie theaters, via Republic Pictures.

Our review by Kurt Halfyard: "The roller coaster along the way is very much worth the price of admission here, if you realize that Bad Apples is as much a theme park amusement as it is a breezy analysis of relative cause. A wonderfully at-the-brink Saoirse Ronan, as Maria who finds empowerment through unchecked power, in the name of compassion."

Official synopsis: "Maria, a primary school teacher doing her best to inspire a class of 10-year-olds, is stifled by one unruly and chaotic student. With her career in question and the child's behavior spiraling, she makes a series of questionable decisions that lead to her accidentally taking and locking this 'bad apple' in her home. Maria tries desperately to backtrack, but when the class starts flourishing and the staff and parents are thrilled with the improvement, she finds herself in a very complicated predicament."

Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom

The film opens Friday, September 18, only in movie theaters, via GKids Films.

I loved this movie. Read my review to see why.

Official synopsis: "Shaun the Sheep: The Beast of Mossy Bottom sees the residents of Mossy Bottom Farm looking forward to Halloween - until the clumsy Farmer trashes the Flock's beloved pumpkin patch!

"When Shaun turns MAD SCIENTIST to fix the problem, things rapidly spiral out of control... With The Farmer missing and a wild beast roaming the woods of Mossingham, all the ingredients are in place for a monstrously fun family adventure."

The History of Concrete

The film opens Friday, September 18, only in movie theaters, via Magnolia Pictures.

Watch the trailer, please, to know why we're excited to see the movie. Look for our review later this week.

Official synopsis: "Following the finale of his acclaimed HBO series How To with John Wilson, NYC documentarian John Wilson looks to the bedrock of his beloved New York City for inspiration and structure.

"Concrete, the world's most widely used building material, appears as an ever-present life force, and John sets out to make the definitive documentary on the matter. After attending a workshop on how to write and sell a Hallmark movie, he decides to use the industry-approved Hallmark formula to tell this seemingly drab story and increase his movie's appeal.

"But his foundation soon begins to crumble--literally and figuratively--as he struggles to balance artistic freedom with the realities of the modern film industry."

The Weight

The film opens Friday, September 18, only in movie theaters, via Vertical Entertainment.

Ethan Hawke and Russell Crowe star; Padraic McKinley directed the period crime thriller.

Our review by Mel Valentin: "Despite whatever shortcomings the screenplay might have, The Weight benefits from McKinley's sure hand behind the camera, Matteo Cocco's lush cinematography (German forests credibly standing in for Oregon's), and a well-chosen cast playing their respective roles with near perfection, up to and including the smallest of parts."

Official synopsis: "When Samuel (Ethan Hawke) is torn from his daughter and sent to a brutal prison, Warden Clancy (Russell Crowe) offers him a high-stakes proposition: smuggle gold out of a remote mine with a dangerous crew of prisoners and he'll win his freedom."

Opening This Week celebrates the cinematic experience, in movie theaters and at home.

