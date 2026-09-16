Anime Weekly: Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 Season Revealed

I've fallen and I can't get up.

Simply put, my (viewing) eyes are bigger than my (available time) stomach. I sampled 35-40 of the new shows that debuted in the Summer 2026 Anime Season, and greatly enjoyed more than I anticipated.

(My favorites included Kaiju Girl Caramelise, Jaadugar: A Witch in Mongolia, and Goodbye Lara, though I also quite liked Black Torch, Victoria of Many Faces, and Though I Am an Inept Villainess, among others.)

While I still need to watch a few dozen (?!) more episodes to get completely caught up with the Summer shows, a new season is already beckoning. Crunchyroll has released its lineup for the Fall 2026 Anime Season, which will kick off Saturday, September 26, though it's not until the following Saturday, October 3, that the season moves into high gear, with six new or returning shows debuting their first episodes.

Of those six, #I'm Looking for a Zombie from Studio Comet immediately jumped out at me. I like the 'slice of life' approach to a zombie world.

Official synopsis: "It may be a ruined city ravaged by zombies, but to Aki and her friends, it's amazing! Having grown up only hearing stories of the old world and the mysterious outbreak that wiped out humanity, she sets off with her childhood friends in search of her missing father. Things quickly become a fight for survival outside the safety of their small village, yet they've never felt more alive."

Here's one that caught my ear. I also like the combination of dark atmosphere and colorful action in Dreamland.

Official synopsis: "After his mother died in a fire, Terrence lives in total apathy, terrified by any flame. The same nightmare haunts him every night, until he decides to confront his fear. After overcoming his pyrophobia, he becomes a Voyager able to command fire and explore Dreamland, the mysterious dimension where humanity's dreams and nightmares come to life."

Five Summer 2026 shows will be continuing into the Fall season, including two that I've sampled and enjoyed: Red River, an adventure in which a modern Japanese teen is transported to royal court intrigue in the 13th Century B.C.E., and Please Excuse My Younger Brothers, a comedy about a teen girl who must deal with her new younger step-brothers, while also considering romance.

You can watch Crunchyroll's Fall 2026 Season trailer below. I'll also be keeping my eye on what may be coming from Netflix, Prime Video, and others. My watchlist is already overflowing.

Now Streaming celebrates independent and international genre films and television shows that are newly available on legal streaming services.

