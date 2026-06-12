Friday One Sheet: NIGHT NURSE

Is the erotic thriller back? Sundance entry Night Nurse makes a solid case for the return of a genre that peaked (peeked? piqued?) in the 1990s and then quietly disappeared over the past two and a half decades.



The key art is dark and moody, a play of shadow and light that would make any neo-noir (another genre that was on the rise at the end of the last century) proud. The perfect jaw line, the full lips, and bakelite phone, all harken back to feel just a bit retro, while still evoking the image sharpness of modern filmmaking.



And that proud chin is doing yeoman's work in the darkness here, allowing for the perfect spot to house all the text of the poster, in a classic font, nothing fussy, but simply and satisfyingly placed in the lower left of the design to let the minimal image of a woman's face and a phone receiver do the heavy lifting here.



If you did not quite get it (and how could you not?) there is a pull quote that underscores, "A perverse, seductive thriller" Zalman King and Paul Verhoeven would be proud.