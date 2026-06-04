Fantasia 2026: Second Wave Titles Includes The CAPE FEAR Finale, TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH..., And The Adams Family Makes it Six Festivals in a Row!

The second wave of titles for this year's Fantasia International Film Festival have been announced.

How do you like your Javier Bardem? Do you like him tatted up and ripped to shreds? Well, Fantasia will be hosting the World Premiere of the season finale of AppleTV's new series, Cape Fear. The series starts streaming this Friday on AppleTV.

What would happen if Fantasia ran, and the Adams Family did not have a film in the program? Their run is going on six years in a row now with their latest offering, The Glorious Dead, and we're beginning to wonder what would happen if they skipped a year. Would time and space collide? What would be the ripple affect be?

As was announced a few weeks ago, Jane Schoenbrun’s Teenage Sex And Death at Camp Miasma will have its Canadian Premiere during the opening weekend of the festival. Another film which Scoenbrun produced, Our Effed Up World, by another Fantasia alumni, Alice Maio Mackay, will also have its Canadian Premiere at the festival.

If we continue to highlight films from this second wave there will not be anything left for you to discover on your own. All you need to know follows below and in the gallery.

THE FANTASIA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL ANNOUNCES A STACKED SECOND WAVE OF TITLES FOR ITS 30th EDITION Nick Antosca’s CAPE FEAR, Jane Schoenbrun’s TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA, Paween Purijitpanya’s GOD SKIN, Corrin Evans’ CORPUS, Eiji Uchida’s TOKYO BURST: CRIME CITY, The Adams Family’s THE GLORIOUS DEAD, Masanao Kawajiri’s CHERRY AND VIRGIN, Mia’Kate Russell’s PENNY LANE IS DEAD, Kentaro Hagiwara’s WINDBREAKER, Wiebke von Carolsfeld’s SOMEONE’S DAUGHTER, Shin Su-won’s THE MUTATION, Hanna Bergholm’s NIGHTBORN, Craig Mitchell’s LOS VAMPIRES, Hideo Jojo’s NAMELESS, Nicky Murphy’s I LOVE PARIS, and Avid Liongoren’s ZSAZSA ZATURNNAH are among the titles announced by the Montreal festival The Fantasia International Film Festival will celebrate its upcoming 30th edition with an electrifying program of screenings, workshops, and launch events running from July 16 through August 2, 2026, returning to the Concordia Hall and J.A. de Sève cinemas, with additional screenings and events at Montréal’s Cinéma du Musée. The festival’s full lineup will be announced in early July but in the meantime, Fantasia is excited to reveal a select second wave of its 2026 titles. ADDITIONAL SECOND WAVE TITLES BLACK ZOMBIE (Canada) – dir. Maya Annik Bedward Blending horror and Haitian history, BLACK ZOMBIE, Maya Annik Bedward’s 2018 Frontières project, returns to Fantasia as a feature-length documentary. From WHITE ZOMBIE to NIGHT OF THE LIVING DEAD, the zombie has haunted popular culture via capitalism, racism and hive-mind virality. Bedward examines the iconic creature and its connection to the transatlantic slave trade, the brutality of the mass importation of African people, and African religious practices demonized by European colonialism in Haiti. Official Selection: SXSW, Hot Docs, CUFF 2026. Septentrion Shadows Section. Quebec Premiere. LEVITATING (Indonesia) – dir. Wregas Bhanuteja Indonesia’s folk tradition of animal-spirit possession at communal trance gatherings, a startling form of soul-cleansing rite practiced to this day, serves as the basis for something both warmly familiar and wonderfully strange. Within framework of a coming-of-age sports drama (with requisite comedy, romance, and family friction), LEVITATING toys with the surreal, even supernatural, as it follows spirit channeller Bayu’s struggle to be regional champ, achieving moments of rare transcendence while homing in on a very grounded pathway to inner peace. Official Selection: Sundance 2026. Canadian Premiere. MUM, I’M ALIEN PREGNANT (New Zealand) – dir. Thunderlips A millennial underachiever with a tentacle fetish (Hannah Lynch, THE RULE OF JENNY PEN) accidentally gets alien-pregnant by a shy neighbor with tentacles for testicles (Arlo Green, M3GAN) in the brilliantly hilarious, riotously gnarly body horror comedy that took Sundance by storm. MUM, I’M ALIEN PREGNANT is a sincere successor to the groundbreaking early work of Peter Jackson, both in terms of outrageous splatter and distinctively side-splitting New Zealand humor... but most significantly, for the genuine sweetness it’s imbued with. Canadian Premiere. NEVER AFTER DARK (Japan) – dir. Dave Boyle A solitary medium, accompanied by her sister’s ghost, confronts an evil specter with a terrifying past. Moeka Hoshi (SHOGUN) shines in this innovative and terrifying film, the feature debut of writer/director Dave Boyle, showrunner and lead director of HOUSE OF NINJAS. Winner of the Midnighter Audience Award at SXSW 2026, the grand jury prize for feature film at the 2026 Overlook Film Festival, and the Golden Raven at the 2026 Brussels International Fantastic Film Festival. Canadian Premiere. A SAFE DISTANCE (Canada) – dir. Gloria Mercer Gloria Mercer channels the mystery of Patricia Highsmith to bring a smoldering crime thriller to the Pacific Northwest for her first feature film. With three charismatic leads, Bethany Brown (MURDER IN A SMALL TOWN, F*** MARRY KILL), Tandia Mercedes (ALLEGIANCE), Cody Kearsley (VIRGIN RIVER, RIVERDALE), and producer Nic Altobelli of the 2025 hit FOREIGNER, this journey into dangerous self-discovery is the perfect steamy summer thriller! Official Selection: SXSW 2026. Septentrion Shadows Section. Canadian Premiere. SPACETIME CHRONICLES (Italy) – dir. Stefano Bertelli Indecisive Fred wants to connect with Hana again, but the universe – the very fabric of reality – seems dead set on preventing just that. An ontological rom-com in a distinctive, personal style of colorful paper craft in stop-motion, SPACETIME CHRONICLES is highly recommended for fans of Charlie Kauffman, Kurt Vonnegut, and especially Michel Gondry. Animation Plus section. Canadian Premiere. THE SPECIALS (Japan) – dir. Eiji Uchida Five yakuza assassins form a dance troupe to infiltrate a competition in this quirky combo of flashy dance numbers, kindhearted comedy, and sudden bursts of precision violence from Fantasia alumnus Eiji Uchida (THE NAKED DIRECTOR, MIDNIGHT SWAN, LOWLIFE LOVE). The core casting pairs bona fide Asian pop superstars Daisuke Sakuma and Yuta Nakamoto (of idol outfit Snow Man and K-pop sub unit NCT 127, respectively) with surly yakuza-genre veterans like Takashi Miike regulars Hitoshi Ozawa and Renji Ishibashi. Official Selection: Fantasporto 2026. Canadian Premiere. TRAUMA OR, MONSTERS ALL (USA) – dir. Larry Fessenden Indie horror legend Larry Fessenden (WENDIGO, THE LAST WINTER) unveils the highly anticipated culmination of his “monsterverse” saga, which brings together the creatures from HABIT, DEPRAVED, and BLACKOUT through themes of dysfunction, social strife, and the filmmaker’s unmistakable flair for human drama. Starring THE PITT’s Laëtitia Hollard, Aitana Doyle, Alex Hurt, Addison Timlin, James Le Gros, genre legend Barbara Crampton, and Fessenden himself. Official Selection: Overlook Film Festival. International Premiere.