Frontières 2026: Full Lineup Announcement
Frontières is celebrating its fifteenth anniversary this year and the rest of this year's lineup was announced today.
The first wave of projects, including those from George Mihalka, Elza Kephart, Isaac Ezban, and Johannes Grenzfurthner, was announced last month. Today, the market rounds out the program with projects from contemporary documentarian Alexandre O. Philippe (In Search of Nosferatu), Jason Lapeyre (I Declare War), Maxwell Nalevansky (Rats!) and Faye Jackson (Strigoi).
There are also the five projects that were chosen to participate in this year's Genre Lab, part of which was to come to Frontières and take part in the market.
The rest of the main lineup and additional programs that make up Frontières week at Fantasia will be found below.
FULL LINEUP ANNOUNCEMENTAfter successful stops at the European Film Market and the Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes, Frontières is heading back to the Fantasia International Film Festival in Montréal for the 15th anniversary edition of its co-production market, taking place July 22–25, 2026.We are thrilled to unveil the complete lineup of 34 projects selected to pitch at this year's market. Bringing together both familiar faces and exciting new voices, the selection showcases an eclectic range of stories spanning dark comedy, science fiction, folk horror, fantasy, psychological thrillers, and much more. From the strange and unsettling to the wildly imaginative, this year's lineup promises a glimpse into the future of genre cinema.Past Frontières projects include In Flames, Hatching, Lamb, A Prayer for the Dying, Sea Fever, Vivarium, and Raw.The Frontières Co-Production Market is funded by Telefilm Canada, SODEC, Rendez-Vous Canada, the Government of Quebec, the City of Montreal, Buma Music in Motion and the Netherlands Film Fund.FRONTIÈRES MARKETOFFICIAL SELECTIONANY MEANS NECESSARY (Canada)Director: George MihalkaProducer: Susan Curran, Dave Alexander, Matt. MacLellan, Francine DiBaccoGenre: DocumentaryThe outrageous true story of the renegade company Cinépix that built Canadian cinema, launched global filmmakers, and rewrote the rules of independent film.AURORA COMES HOME (Canada)Director: Gloria MercerProducers: Shawn Angelski, Martin FisherGenre: Science Fiction, ThrillerIn rural Northern Canada, a family unravels after the sudden and mysterious disappearance of their daughter, and the subsequent arrival of an eerily familiar woman eighteen months later.BIRTH (Estonia)Director: Oskar LehemaaProducer: Evelin PenttiläGenre: Body HorrorEmma and Carl travel to a fertility ritual deep in the woods where an occultist family's hidden agenda pulls them into a brutal fight for survival.CHER (Thailand)Director: Songsak MongkolthongProducers: Rachvin Narula, Kulthep Narula and Hans Audric B.EstialboGenre: Action, HorrorA vine-entangled corpse calls a police officer to a mining camp on forbidden forestland, where his estranged brother and a mysterious woman awaken buried sins, and unleash a deadly forest horror.COLD FEET (Czech Republic, France, Poland, India)Director: Apoorva SatishProducer: Michal SikoraGenre: Romantic Zombie ComedyOn the day Jacob and Mia try to unite their vastly different families at their Czech–Indian wedding, their tradition-hungry guests unexpectedly begin transforming into flesh-eating monsters. To make it out alive, the couple must keep choosing each other, even as everyone tries to tear them apart, literally.DELIVERY (Mexico)Director: Isaac EzbanProducers: Natalia Contreras, Alejandra Cardenas, Felicitas Arce, Isaac EzbanGenre: Science Fiction, Road MovieA lonely trucker meets an abandoned girl in a border town. Fate, or something more sinister, will set them on an unexpected road trip, with devastating consequences. An original Isaac Ezban picture, inspired by the voice notes in WhatsApp.GRANDMONSTER (Norway)Director: Vegard DahleProducer: Jon VatneGenre: Zombie ComedyWhile trying to save her grandmother from dementia, an American dropout triggers a zombie outbreak at a remote Norwegian nursing home. Turns out zombies with hip dysplasia and dentures are the easy part. Budget cuts, bureaucracy and Scandinavian conflict aversion are another story.(GRO)CERIES (United Kingdom)Director: Sophie KingProducers: Rosanna Eden-Ellis, Catherine Joy WhiteGenre: Horror, ComedyA woman raised by vampires discovers she's something far worse: human. Her desperate attempt to transform and be like her family unleashes a blood-soaked reckoning over who she really is.HUMPTY: AMERICAN DREAM (Canada, USA)Director: Maxwell NalevanskyProducer: Taylor NodrickGenre: Comedy, FantasyTo save his kidnapped wizard father, a strange singing egg-man leaves his enchanted forest and ventures into the plague-ridden Kingdom of Orange County, where the American dream might just cost him everything.INJURED RESERVE (Canada)Director: Tyler Mckenzie EvansProducers: Malachi Ellis, Claire DesmaraisGenre: Psychological Sports ThrillerA Black basketball prodigy struggles to preserve her sanity upon suffering a career-threatening injury shortly after a mysterious new player joins her team.MY MISSING HALF (Philippines, Japan)Director: Rodiell VelosoProducers: Tomomi Furuyama, Rajiv IdnaniGenre: Black Comedy, Horror, Road MovieWhen a runaway manananggal desperate to live as a human loses her lower half, she sets out on an existential road trip with a hung-up ex, a Catholic priest ghost, a wandering Japanese spirit, and a drag queen to recover it. Along the way, she realizes becoming whole means embracing the monster she has spent her life trying to hide.RING LEADER (USA, Canada)Director: Jason LapeyreProducers: Vanessa Marano, Laura Marano, Ellen Marano, Jason LapeyreGenre: Horror, ComedyA codependent and unstable bridesmaid attends her best friend’s remote bachelorette party expecting one last weekend of bonding, only to find herself in a claustrophobic social death match where toxic friendship and bridal performance devolve into carnage.THE FALL (USA, France)Director: Alexandre O. PhilippeProducers: Terri Piñon, Laurent Alary, Eric JarnoGenre: DocumentaryIn a 57-frame close-up of Scottie (Jimmy Stewart) during the climax of Vertigo, Judy (Kim Novak) seemingly falls to her death - yet Alfred Hitchcock never shows us how. Haunted by this missing moment, filmmaker Alexandre O. Philippe launches a global, deeply personal investigation to uncover not only what might have happened, but why the mystery was designed to endure.THE GREAT CANADA DAY MASSACRE (Canada, QC)Director: Elza KephartProducers: Marcel Giroux, Rebecca RowleyGenre: Slasher SatireBack home to sabotage Canada Day, a determined climate activist uncovers a plot to sell the town’s beloved forest and a killer targeting the culprits, including her own mother!THE MIRE (Finland, Norway, Sweden, Latvia)Director: Marika HarjusaariProducers: Mika Ritalahti, Nima Yousefi, Einar Loftesnes, Gints GrübeGenre: Folk HorrorIn a remote 1800s Finnish village, a milkmaid secretly delivering unwanted infants to their deaths finds herself torn between old-world rituals and newfound faith when a reformist priest arrives—and something beneath the surface of the mire begins to fight back.THEY (United Kingdom)Director: Faye JacksonProducer: Carley ArmstrongGenre: Cult Conspiracy HorrorAfter renting a room to a conspiracy theorist, a skeptical gardener begins to fear he might be right as the dead colonize her home, demanding her submission to an ancient cult.THIRD WHEEL (South Africa, The Netherlands)Director: Zoe RamushuProducers: Ellen Havenith, Reabetswe Moeti-VogtGenre: Psychological Thriller, Suspense, DramaPeople pleaser Thina who was adopted by a white family, must confront the ghosts of her traumatic past at her seemingly joyful pre-wedding retreat which spirals into a nightmare of paranoia, deadly secrets and disappearances.VIOLENT DELIGHTS (United States)Director: Jack WarrenProducers: Ariel Adler, Brock Bodell, Jacob Brodsky, Andrew Duensing, Josh Duensing, Beatrix Herriott O'GormanGenre: Horror RomanceA trans boy and a cannibal girl fall in love and fight for survival against her homicidal family.XX (The Netherlands)Director: Nina Noël RaaijmakersProducers: Fauve de Ruiter, Monique van KesselGenre: Body HorrorUp-and-coming scream queen Roxy undergoes an unauthorized uterus transplant after a freak accident on the set of a B-horror film. But everything changes when the uterus begins to rot in the tainted surroundings of the misogynistic film set and takes on a life of its own.YOU WERE NEVER HERE (Austria, Canada)Director: Johannes GrenzfurthnerProducers: David Hiatt, Taylor Nodrick, Jasmin Bauer, Guenther FriesingerGenre: Science FictionAt a remote research facility, people from across human history briefly materialize every 4 minutes and 56 seconds -- forcing a team of scientists and officials to confront a phenomenon they can neither control nor explain.THE GENRE FILM LABLOUP-GAROU (Canada - BC, QC)Director: Nathalie TherriaultProducer: Nneka CroalGenre: Folk HorrorIn 1917 rural Québec, during the sacred season of Lent, two farmer’s wives navigate their long-hidden love as the community spirals into hysteria over a loup-garou killing sinful men.SEVERED (Canada - BC)Director: Lauren MarsdenProducer: Fabian Aspell MoralesGenre: HorrorA biracial teenager visiting her extended family in a Caribbean village discovers a severed colonial statue head that curses the community and the land with an unrelenting sickness, forcing her to confront the island’s haunted past before it destroys everything she loves.STACY'S MOM (Canada - ON)Director: Marushka Jessica AlmeidaProducers: Rabiya Mansoor, Nisha Khan, Marushka Jessica AlmeidaGenre: Horror, ComedyWhen an alluring new neighbour turns out to be a literal succubus, a sexually repressed teenager must save her father’s soul, without getting seduced herself.TO THE NORTH (Canada - BC)Director: Jean ParsonsProducers: Sara Blake, Magali Gillon-KrizajGenre: Erotic Thriller, SurvivalFrancine is an isolated Yukon homesteader, trapped in a dead marriage at the ends of the earth. Each day is a new fight for survival as the ecosystem around her dies. When her husband goes missing, she finds a strange man passed out in the woods. The sudden presence of this mysterious outsider unleashes repressed desires and a growing fear that her new lover might be her husband’s killer.WIFEY (Canada - ON)Director: Cassidy CivieroProducer: Mariel SharpGenre: Thriller, HorrorAn artist on the cusp of transitioning female-to-male is seduced by a volatile man who is hellbent on forcing them into traditional gender roles through a non-consensual marriage.MUSIC PITCHESERICA WONG PING LUN (Canada)ETHAN LAWRENCE (Canada)MICHIEL MARSMAN (The Netherlands)RAPHAËL REED (Canada)SHORTS TO FEATURESECHOES (Australia)Director: Gemma LeeProducer: Gemma LeeGenre: Science FictionWhen a neuroscientist's brain-computer interface accidentally traps him in a loop of his dying wife's final months, he must decide whether the technology that promised to preserve her memory is the very thing preventing him from letting her go.ETERNAL VALLEY (United Kingdom)Director: Jasmine De SilvaProducer: Tuli LitvakGenre: Dark Comedy, Body HorrorWhen the beloved teen beauty queen becomes more iconic in death, her jealous best friend pursues the ultimate makeover. It starts by wearing her dead friend's face.NOODLES, OUR LOVE WAS INSTANT AND FOREVER (Philippines)Director: Whammy AlcazarenProducers: Alemberg Ang, Mara Ravelo BernaldoGenre: Apocalyptic Queer Rom-ComIn an alien-occupied world on the brink of collapse, three queer teens cling to the power of love as they come of age and confront the sustainability of their futures.RESET (USA)Director: Celine Tien and Jerry HsuProducer: Julien SorosGenre: Science Fiction, Family DramaIn an automated future where the elderly are reset into children to remain economically useful, a young woman reluctantly embarks on a journey with her brother and newly reset mother—one that begins to break a cycle neither of them could escape alone.SEA SPIRITS (USA, Jamaica)Director: Edson JeanProducers: Eugene Sun Park, Robert MaylorGenre: Folk HorrorAmidst social and political upheaval, a guilt-ridden mother haunted by her daughter lost at sea refuses to leave the country in search of her ghost.
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