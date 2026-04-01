MOTHER MARY Official Trailer: Plus a Second Song From The Soundtrack Available Now

Long-buried wounds rise to the surface when iconic pop star Mother Mary reunites with her estranged best friend and former costume designer Sam Anselm on the eve of her comeback performance.

A24 has released the official trailer for David Lowery's (The Green Knight, A Ghost Story) next film, the music thriller, Mother Mary. As expected, it is visually stunning, blurring the lines between art-house drama and visceral terror, as it eplores the high-pressure world of pop stardom to explore themes of obsession and mental breakdown.

Mother Mary stars the eternal Anne Hathaway, multi-facted UK star, Michaela Coel, queer icon Hunter Schafer, Atheena Frizzell, Kaia Gerber, Jessica Brown Findlay, Alba Baptista, Isaura Barbé-Brown, with Sian Clifford, and FKA Twigs.

Original songs were written and produced by Jack Antonoff and Charli xcx. Other original songs were by FKA Twigs. You can listen to the second single, My Mouth is Lonely For You, here

Mother Mary opens in NY/LA on April 17th, then goes nationwide on April 24th.