GODZILLA -0.0: Toho Announces Next Chapter in Godzilla Franchise, Yamazaki Takashi to Take Helm Once Again

Godzilla - 0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero). Variety reported late last night that Toho has officially announced the title for its next Godzilla film,).

The most recent chapter, Minus One, was a bit of thing. The film was met with critical praise, and fan-wide acceptance which resulted in massive global box office success (the highest-grossing Japanese-language film of all time in North America). A monochrome version, Godzilla Mius Color, made the rounds globally- which was amazing. Then the cream on top was an Acadamy Award win for visual effects.

And because you don't mess with a good thing, Tamazaki Takashi is returning to write, direct, and supervise the visual effects for the new film. What a great way to start our week.