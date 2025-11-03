GODZILLA -0.0: Toho Announces Next Chapter in Godzilla Franchise, Yamazaki Takashi to Take Helm Once Again
Variety reported late last night that Toho has officially announced the title for its next Godzilla film, Godzilla - 0.0 (Godzilla Minus Zero).
The most recent chapter, Minus One, was a bit of thing. The film was met with critical praise, and fan-wide acceptance which resulted in massive global box office success (the highest-grossing Japanese-language film of all time in North America). A monochrome version, Godzilla Mius Color, made the rounds globally- which was amazing. Then the cream on top was an Acadamy Award win for visual effects.
And because you don't mess with a good thing, Tamazaki Takashi is returning to write, direct, and supervise the visual effects for the new film. What a great way to start our week.
