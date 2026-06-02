ORANGE JUSTICE: A Completely Improvised, Family-Friendly Comedy, Coming This July (Exclusive)
We are going to take a swing at some counter-programming this morning.
If you have been scouring our pages and wondered out loud, "ScreenAnarchy, where is a family-friendly comedy that I can share with the whole family? I let the kids watch such-and-such horror film - at your recommendation - and I am in the dog house!".
The folks at StudioDome are here to bail us out with the new comedy, Orange Justice. StudioDome is releasing Orange Justice on July 1st and they asked us to make the announcement.
Two bumbling but well-meaning NYPD cops on suspension, Murph and Taylor, are tasked with escorting a disinterested Gen Alpha teen, Lacey, to meet her estranged father in Canada. Along the way, their road trip is plagued with comedic misadventures, misunderstandings, and Lacey's biting sarcasm. As they navigate a series of mishaps, including car troubles and run-ins with the law, they uncover a deeper conspiracy involving Lacey's father, forcing them to band together and protect Lacey from a dangerous criminal world.
Orange Justice was completely improvised, delivering a family-friendly film from Scott Baker and Tom Malloy, creators of the comedy series, Midtown - which appears to part of the foundation of this current project.
Find the trailer down below the official announcement.
ORANGE JUSTICE Brings Big Laughs Back to the Movies as the Feel-Good Family Comedy of the SummerFormer NYPD Officer Turned Comic Scott Baker Teams with Producer/Actor Tom Malloy for a Wild, Completely Improvised Comedy AdventureAt a time when audiences are hungry for movies the whole family can actually watch together, Orange Justice is arriving to deliver exactly that: huge laughs, feel-good fun, and a comedy experience built to entertain audiences of all ages.Set for release on July 1, Orange Justice is being called a “laugh-out-loud summer comedy hit,” combining fast-paced improvisation, outrageous situations, and a positive, upbeat spirit rarely seen in today’s comedy landscape.The film stars and was co-written by former NYPD officer turned comedian Scott Baker alongside producer, actor, and filmmaker Tom Malloy. The duo have been performing improv comedy together for over 15 years, including their cult-favorite Amazon comedy series MIDTOWN, and bring that same chemistry and spontaneous comedic style to the big screen.Directed by Mario Garciduenas, the film follows two nonstop-bantering NYPD partners, Rick Taylor (Baker) and Tommy “Murph” Murphy (Malloy), whose lives are turned upside down after a ridiculous misunderstanding involving a bag of oranges goes viral online. Suspended from duty and desperate to clear their names, the two cops hit the road escorting a teenage girl, Lacey (Marlhy Murphy) from Chicago to Vancouver to meet the father she’s never known. Along the way, they stumble through one outrageous situation after another, turning a simple road trip into a wild cross-country comedy adventure filled with nonstop laughs, heart, and total chaos.Unlike many modern comedies, Orange Justice is completely family friendly, featuring no profanity and humor audiences can comfortably enjoy together.The film also features a strong supporting cast that adds to the nonstop comedy and heart of the story, including Rhasaan Orange as Buzzy, the fast-talking confidential informant caught in the middle of the chaos; Jeff Doucette as Uncle Shamus, the old-school former cop who kicks off the adventure; Danielle Vasinova as Joanna, Lacey’s protective mother; and Natalie Stavola as Rachel, a tough and attractive Canadian Mountie they meet along the way. Together, the ensemble helps create the film’s classic buddy-comedy feel while keeping the energy fresh, modern, and packed with laughs.“One of the things we really wanted to do was make a movie that simply makes people laugh and feel good,” said Baker. “There aren’t enough broad, positive comedies out there right now that families can sit down and enjoy together.”The film also offers a fun and human portrayal of law enforcement, inspired in part by Baker’s real-life experience as a New York City police officer before transitioning into comedy and entertainment.
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