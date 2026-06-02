ORANGE JUSTICE: A Completely Improvised, Family-Friendly Comedy, Coming This July (Exclusive)

We are going to take a swing at some counter-programming this morning.

If you have been scouring our pages and wondered out loud, "ScreenAnarchy, where is a family-friendly comedy that I can share with the whole family? I let the kids watch such-and-such horror film - at your recommendation - and I am in the dog house!".

The folks at StudioDome are here to bail us out with the new comedy, Orange Justice. StudioDome is releasing Orange Justice on July 1st and they asked us to make the announcement.

Two bumbling but well-meaning NYPD cops on suspension, Murph and Taylor, are tasked with escorting a disinterested Gen Alpha teen, Lacey, to meet her estranged father in Canada. Along the way, their road trip is plagued with comedic misadventures, misunderstandings, and Lacey's biting sarcasm. As they navigate a series of mishaps, including car troubles and run-ins with the law, they uncover a deeper conspiracy involving Lacey's father, forcing them to band together and protect Lacey from a dangerous criminal world.

Orange Justice was completely improvised, delivering a family-friendly film from Scott Baker and Tom Malloy, creators of the comedy series, Midtown - which appears to part of the foundation of this current project.

Find the trailer down below the official announcement.