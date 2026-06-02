THE DEAD PLACE Review: Micro-Budget Horror With Big Ideas

As I type this review there are two horror films dominating the box office news, Curry Barker's Obsession - which just tipped over $100 million on a budget of around $750 thousand- and Kane Parson's Backrooms - a film that just hit $85 million a week behind the former film on a budget around $10 million. The media is salivating (and rightfully so) over these small budget wonders from young filmmakers who cut their teeth on YouTube and managed to get picked up by A24 and Focus Features for their debut theatrical features. But this is only a small part of the story of low budget filmmaking in 2026.

For every Obsession, there are dozens of micro budget films being released directly to VOD with no theatrical support vying for the seemingly endless discretionary funds of horror fans. Many of them disappear quickly, regardless of quality, in the endless glut of "content" available online, but some stick out from the pack. One such example is The Dead Place, the feature directorial effort from Michael Pickle and a mixed cast of indie horror vets and newcomers. This is a thoughtful piece that makes the most of its limited budget whose cast exceeds expectations to deliver a solidly affecting experience.

Isaac (Idris Veliu) is a high school outcast, a kid who is constantly picked on for being weird and for his unexplained ability to see the dead walking among us where others cannot. He's mostly been able to tune it out, but when a sudden ghostly interjection at a critical moment results in his father's death, things go from bad to worse and those around him who already thought he was an oddball begin to smell blood and go in for the kill.

Surrounded by bullies who lack any semplance of empathy, Idris struggles just to get through his day, but when they ramp up their attacks, a New Kid (Terrifier's David Howard Thornton) appears to Issac, encouraging him to take the fight to them and when Isaac hesitates, the New Kid begins to take over. The result is a third act bloodbath where the spirits of Isaac and the dark angels of his conscience collide, leaving him and the audience in a bit of a daze trying to figure out where justice ends and vengeance begins.

There's a lot to like about The Dead Place, writer/director Pickle turns what could be a bargain basement slasher into something with a bit more to say. Isaac's battles with the New Kid are a barely hidden metaphor for the combination of adolescent struggles with intrusive thoughts combines with the reality that bullying still affects teenagers in a very real way. There are times where the film skirts the line between admonishing bullies and sympathizing with school shooters, but it ultimately lands on the safe side of that line, while still managing to give the viewer a rare insight into the mind of a troubled kid.

The acting in The Dead Place is effective and affecting, at times a bit overly earnest, but not in a way that betrays the film's goals. The writing is certainly shaky, while Isaac's family life and internal struggles come through clearly, the antagonist bullies pretty quickly turn into cartoons - one extended monologue from the head asshole about animal torture goes way over the line - an unwelcome reminder of the film's micro-budget origin. When things get bloody in the final reel, Pickle leans a little too hard into unconvincing CG blood spray to maintain the illusion, but for those willing to look past these transgressions, it's still worth checking out.

Having seen a lot of micro-budget horror features over the last decade, The Dead Place is one of the more ambitious efforts, and that's something to be admired. If you've got a couple of bucks and a hundred minutes to spare, you could do a lot worse.