ONSLAUGHT Trailer: Adam Wingard And Simon Barrett Are Back With Military Themed Slasher

The dynamic duo of Adam Wingard and Simon Barrett are back, baby. This time they bring us Onslaught, a movie that is, at first glance, what we can only call a 'Military Slasher'. If I dreamed what would happen if you crossed Friday the 13th and Universal Soldier I'd hope it would come out like this!

When a rogue squad of genetically engineered super soldiers break loose in the desert, a badass Army sniper must unleash hell to protect her young daughter.

Look. We love that Wingard and Barrett have had all the success in the World when they ventured into the studio system and gave us those Kong/Zilla broo-hahas, but here, in this indie space, this is where their combined creativity truly excels.

Can't wait to see this one, folks.