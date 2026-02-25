UNDERTONE: Hear it Early in a Dolby Cinema

If what you have seen, read, and more importantly heard about Ian Tuason's auditory-heavy horror Undertone has piqued your interest, we have good news for you. You can see Undertone ahead of its release date in quite possibly the best audio conditions, in a Dolby Cinema.

A24 and Dolby are teaming up to bring the highly anticipated release of undertone to theatres in Dolby Cinema. Dolby Cinema early access screenings will take place on March 9 prior to the nationwide theatrical release in other formats on March 13.

Fans can see the film early with tickets here: https://undertone.movie/.

Hailed as "one of the scariest films you’ll ever hear" and “the ‘Blair Witch’ of auditory horror”, undertone world premiered at the Fantasia Film Festival last year and was snatched up by A24 in a competitive bidding situation. The film had its stateside premiere at the Sundance Film Festival last month.

Quote from Jed Harmsen (VP & General Manager of Cinema & Group Entertainment, Dolby Laboratories): "Undertone plunges audiences into a terrifying soundscape and partnering with A24 to bring this chilling cinematic experience to Dolby Cinema allows audiences to experience every whisper, silence, and scream in Ian Tuason's film. Immersive Dolby Atmos sound will reveal greater details in each scare in this auditory horror film while the precision of the Dolby Vision picture quality provides sharper clarity in the darkness, making a suspenseful experience like no other."