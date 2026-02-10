IN A VIOLENT NATURE 2: Paris Sales Group Charades to Take Slasher Horror Sequel to EFM

In A Violent Nature 2, and will present it to buyers during EFM in Berlin. Variety has reported this morning that French sales outfit Charades has come on board the slasher horror sequel,, and will present it to buyers during EFM in Berlin.

The sequel ... brings back Ry Barrett as Johnny, a vengeful, undead killer who embarks on a bloody rampage after a group of teens steal a golden locket that awakens his spirit. In the second film, Johnny heads to a summer camp, where he crosses paths with a young, outcast camper who is forced to spend the night with his counselor sister and her friends at their annual end-of-season party. Lucas Nguyen, Olivia Scriven, Laurie Babin, Fionn Laird, Donald MacLean Jr., and Evan Marsh complete the cast.

The sequel started shooting in September and is now in post. Original director Chris Nash wrote the sequel, then they stepped back into a production role to let Nathanial Wilson direct. This is very likely the 'Nate' Wilson who was a first assistant director on the original film, someone who directly understood Nash's vision on the first film and could continue along in the same vein.

You know, before cutting deep into the victims' veins and letting loose the blood of life.

With the sequel in post, this could mean that footage will be ready for viewing during the market, which makes us immediately jealous of anyone in attendance this year.