THIS IS NOT A TEST Official Trailer: Never Have I Ever, Been Trapped in School During a Zombie Outbreak

Sloane and a small group of her classmates take cover in their high school to escape their suddenly apocalyptic hometown. As danger relentlessly pounds on the doors, Sloane begins to see the world through the eyes of people who actually want to live and takes matters into her own hands.

There is still a good month's wait until you can see Adam MacDonald's zombie horror, This is Not a Test, in theaters. As reported since October, Independent Film Company acquired and are releasing the Canadian zombie horror flick next month, exclusively in theaters on February 20th. This morning, the official trailer is here. Check it out below.

This is Not a Test was written and directed by MacDonald, and adapted from New York Times Best Selling Author ﻿Courtney Summers' 2012 novel by the same name (also Canadian - huzzah!).

It stars Olivia Holt (Heart Eyes), Froy Gutierrez ("I Love LA"), Corteon Moore ("From"), Carson MacCormac (Clown in a Cornfield), Chloe Avakian ("Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy"), and Luke MacFarlane (Bros).